Arielle Vandenberg responds to losing job as Love Island USA host

The news broke last week that Modern Family star Sarah Hyland was the new host for Love Island USA Season 4 when it premieres on Peacock.

However, there was no word from the old host, Arielle Vandenberg, who left the show along with the voice of Love Island USA, Matthew Hoffman.

Now, Arielle has opened up about the change and her departure from Love Island USA.

Arielle Vandenberg on leaving Love Island USA

Arielle Vandenberg hosted Love Island USA for its first three seasons on CBS. She posted some photos on Instagram to discuss her time on the show and the reason she is leaving.

“I will never forget the day I got the call that CBS booked me as the host of Love Island US!” she wrote on Instagram. “I worked so hard to finally get there and it was an actual dream come true to be a part of such an amazing and fun show!”

She went on to praise the cast and crew, saying that everyone became like a family to her and she felt joy every time she went to the set of the show.

However, she revealed that her time on the show was a deal with CBS. With the move to Peacock, it is NBC that now owns the rights to the show and they plan to rebrand everything.

“I was cast to be the host of CBS’s version of Love Island and we had 3 amazing seasons! Unfortunately, CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season,” she revealed. “The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host.”

Matthew Hoffman is also out and Peacock is replacing him with the voice of Love Island UK, Iain Stirling.

Arielle did say that she is sad to be leaving and will miss the job.

“Though I am truly sad that I will no longer be a part of the show, I’m so happy for my friend @sarahhyland you’re gonna kill it!” she wrote.

Sarah Hyland welcomed to Love Island USA

New host Sarah Hyland also took to Instagram to announce how happy she was to be on Love Island USA.

Sarah posted a photo of her in a tiny red bikini on a boat, holding a drink.

She wrote, “I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa.”

Love Island USA premieres on July 19 on its new home on Peacock streaming.