Ariana Madix steps out for dinner with Vanderpump Rules co-stars in celebration of 37th birthday

Vanderpump Rules stars helped Ariana Madix celebrate her birthday and gushed about the birthday girl on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently celebrated her 37th birthday. And no birthday for the longtime cast member would be complete without a get together with her friends and co-stars.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ariana started her birthday off with a sizzling selfie showing off all of her best assets in acknowledgment of her special day. But the celebration didn’t stop with her own singular post. In fact, several of her friends and co-stars also shared their love for Ariana, and a group of them gathered together for dinner and drinks to ring in her newest age.

Taking to social media, several of Ariana’s closest friends shared love and appreciation for her throughout the day.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix celebrates her birthday with friend-filled bash

Over on Instagram, Scheana Shay was the first to share video clips from the dinner shenanigans, and the first video showed off Ariana’s birthday outfit.

Sitting amongst a sea of love in a restaurant, Ariana dazzled in a pink floral two-piece shirt and skirt set. With eyelashes that practically reached the heavens, Ariana was clearly having the time of her life.

In the same video clip, Ariana explained that the best gift was given to her by none other than her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. According to Ariana, she had been begging Sandoval to get rid of the facial hair on his chin which would leave just a mustache on his face.

Of course, Sandoval wasn’t about to let his girl down on her birthday so he happily obliged, and Scheana captured his newest look as he raised a glass in celebration.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Scheana wasn’t the only Pump Rules castmate to share love for the birthday girl. Raquel Leviss also took to social media and showed off her friendship with Ariana as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval gush over birthday girl Ariana

Over the course of several slides, Raquel shared snaps of herself with Ariana over the past couple of years and in each share the pair were nothing but smiles.

“Happy Birthday Angel!!” Raquel wrote over a picture of her and Ariana from her engagement party featured in Season 9.

Raquel also re-shared their birthday looks from Ariana’s last birthday celebration in 2021.

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Although she’s no longer part of the Vanderpump Rules cast after being fired alongside Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute shared a selfie with Ariana and captioned the post, “She’s beauty, she’s grace…”

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

Never to be outdone, Sandoval posted his own special message for his love. Among a sea of hilarious and filter-free pictures, Tom gushed about his love.

“Happy Birthday My Love, My Queen, My Best friend! Myself and the world are so lucky to have u! I love u, Dumplin 😘🚿😘🚿😘🚿😘🚿😘🚿😘🚿😘🚿😘🚿😘🚿😘🚿,” he captioned the post.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.