Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix sizzles in red bikini while celebrating birthday

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix celebrates her 37th birthday in a red bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has plenty to celebrate these days, and one of those things is her own birthday.

Turning 37, the blonde bombshell took in all the sun and luxury to commemorate another year survived and thrived. And while she’s got plenty going on these days ahead of filming for Vanderpump Rules’ newest season, Ariana took a moment to hype herself up for her big day.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix shows off her fit figure in a red bikini

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ariana kept her post relatively simply — at least in terms of words.

Posing with her legs draped over a lounge chair, Ariana let her body do the talking while in a red and black printed strapless bikini. Clearly feeling herself, the Pump Rules star elegantly laid one hand on her thigh while placing the other over her knee and holding a glass of wine.

Ariana kept her face makeup free and protected herself from the sun’s rays with a black hat.

She captioned the post, “[It’s] my birthday” while Beyonce’s newest hit song Break My Soul played over the Story.

Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

In another post, Ariana took a moment to pause and reflect on all the love she’s received for her birthday and send her love back to those most important to her.

“[For] the rest of today i’m making a conscious effort to enjoy and celebrate my birthday,” she wrote. “[I’m] so insanely lucky and grateful to have the most wonderful people in my life. some people that i’ve never even been able to meet in person yet.”

Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

She continued, “[I’m] overwhelmed all the time with just how much love you guys bring into my life. today’s news will never take that away from us.”

Ariana also launched her own podcast aptly named Earth to Ariana

Just in time for her birthday, Ariana has also recently launched her own podcast called Earth to Ariana. Following in the footsteps of several other Vanderpump Rules stars including Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder, Ariana’s podcast is the newest to the list.

In promotion for her newest venture, Ariana shared a clip from filming where she described the vibe of her podcast and what she hopes to give to her guests and listeners.

“A few things that we always do here at Earth to Ariana… we have a cocktail,” she joked while also noting she encouraged any guests of her podcast to come dressed “cozy” and ready to get down to the “nitty gritty” stories of their lives.

Naturally, there’s bound to be no shortage of topics when it comes to her new podcast, and with Season 10 around the corner, it’s bound to be just the beginning.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.