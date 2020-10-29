Are Miles and Karen still together after Married at First Sight New Orleans season ends?

The New Orleans season of Married at First Sight brought viewers the longest experiment in franchise history. The experiment is over, though, and it’s time for the couples to figure out if they want to spend forever together.

If anyone should be thankful, it’s Karen and Miles. The stay-at-home order gave the couple ample time to figure out if this was the relationship for them.

Karen has been majorly hurt in the past and struggled to open up to emotionally-available Miles. However, the experts were right that Miles would have the patience to take reserved Karen out of her shell.

She was everything he wanted on paper, and he saw the potential in the marriage.

The couple struggled at first

Although she struggled to open up to him initially, the pandemic brought them closer.

Karen is a health professional and her job during the pandemic had her working long 12-hour days. Although she was shown cold on the show, she admits that this was a very stressful time in her life.

Not only was there new major stress at work, but it continued when she got home. She didn’t know how to get through her emotions herself, much less explain those needs to someone she just met.

While fans know Karen isn’t the most affectionate person, her love is shown through acts of service.

Although it wasn’t shown on camera, in a recent interview with Madamenoire, she revealed she would do little things for Miles like, “bring home his favorite snacks or pick up things he needs/wants without him asking. For our anniversary I got him a vinyl record player and some new records since he loves music. I also used some Thai massage techniques at home after our initial session several times.”

She also responded to major criticism regarding her views on masculinity while on the show. While she feels most things were taken out of context, she hates that it was linked to her reaction to Miles’s clinical depression.

She cleared the air and said, “it appears I view things like expressing emotions and communicating as less masculine, when I do not.”

They were recently spotted

While these aren’t the clearest photos, Karen and Miles were recently spotted together after filming the reunion special in late August.

This couple obviously lives in New Orleans and are bound to run into fans. They’ve been spotted getting groceries at places like Costco and Trader Joe’s.

While some viewers are surprised, it’s clear Karen needed that extra time to warm up to Miles. It definitely appears like Karen and Miles are still together following this season of Married at First Sight.

Do you think this Married at First Sight marriage will last?