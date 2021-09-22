Are Maurissa and Riley still together after Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise viewers want to know if Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn will leave BIP together after professing their love for each other. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian are currently one of the strongest couples.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they are still together to this day or even made it past Bachelor in Paradise.

In fact, Maurissa wasn’t with Riley at the start of the summer spinoff series.

She was exploring a connection with Connor Brennan. However, her head definitely turned when Riley arrived on the beach.

Riley asked Maurissa on a date and she accepted. The two hit it off and even ended the date in the boom boom room.

As their physical connection developed over time, Maurissa worried about their emotional connection. She felt as if Riley didn’t feel comfortable sharing his feelings with her.

During the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the two talked it out and Riley opened up about his difficult past.

The conversation went exceedingly well and ended with the two admitting they were falling in love with each other.

Even when Demar enters as a temptation for Maurissa, she stays by Riley’s side.

However, will that love last outside of Bachelor in Paradise?

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Maurissa and Riley leave Bachelor in Paradise engaged

Reality Steve has confirmed that Riley and Maurissa are one of the three couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 to get engaged.

As fans who closely follow spoilers know, Maurissa and Riley haven’t been spotted together publicly.

However, this doesn’t mean that they’re not still together.

Are Riley and Maurissa still together?

Reality Steve confirmed that despite there being no photographic evidence, Riley and Maurissa have seen each other since filming wrapped.

In August, Reality Steve penned, “Maurissa and Riley are the only two from the engaged couples that haven’t been spotted publicly since filming ended, but they have seen each other.”

“They’re just better at hiding it than [Brendan and Pieper] who hang out in large crowds and in large cities all the time,” he added.

Plus, there is social media evidence that might indicate that the two are still together.

Wednesday morning, following the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Riley uploaded footage from the episode of them kissing during their heartfelt conversation.

Additionally, both of them had posted pictures from their first date.

Meanwhile, Maurissa humorously captioned her post, “Best first date ever…minus the food.”

“That was something special,” Riley captioned his post, likely referencing their time in the boom boom room.

If they had broken up by now, they likely wouldn’t be posting content romanticizing their time on Bachelor in Paradise.

