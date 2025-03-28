Are Darcey and Stacey Silva still feuding after rocky season of 90 Day: The Last Resort?

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s rocky relationship played out in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and now the twins are sharing an update.

Things took a messy turn when Darcey appeared at the resort in Arizona while Stacey and her husband, Florian Sukaj, attempted to work through their marital issues.

Unfortunately, one of those issues was Darcey, who had formed a close bond with her sister’s husband that raised eyebrows.

Darcey and Florian’s relationship involved late-night partying and 3:00 a.m. phone calls.

Their conversations also included the 49-year-old bad-mouthing her sister’s marriage.

According to Florian, his sister-in-law once accused Stacey of treating him poorly and said he would be better off single.

When confronted, Darcey denied any memory of making those comments, but that altercation turned explosive when Stacey accused her sister of wanting to sleep with Florian.

Meanwhile, viewers accused Darcey of being jealous of her sister and urged Stacey to distance herself from her twin to save her marriage.

Are Darcey and Stacey Silva still feuding after 90 Day: The Last Resort blowup?

The Silva twins shared an update on their relationship after their explosive fight on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Stacey admitted they needed dire therapy to fix their issues.

“It was a blessing to have her at the retreat and get some counseling,” Stacey confessed. “And I really feel like it’s helped us since then, since coming back from the resort.”

Darcey also reiterated that sentiment, noting that although things got “really bad,” her appearance at the couple’s retreat helped her relationship with her sister.

Ultimately, though, it was a healing journey for the twins, and things are much better between them.

“I feel like after the resort, we’re in a different era in our life and we are embracing our 50s,” shared Stacey. “We are having fun with it and just enjoying every single moment of our life.”

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj recommitted to each other

Stacey had to work on more than just her relationship with her sister; after all, it was a couple’s retreat, so the focus was on her marriage.

Her marriage to Florian was not in a good place amid rumors of infidelity.

Stacey admitted to being unhappy and concerned about the future of their marriage in a past episode.

However, in the 90 Day: The Last Resort finale, the couple recommitted to each other and to working on their relationship.

Do you think Florian and Stacey’s marriage will last? Sound off in the comments below.

