Another Big Brother 25 Double Eviction on the way?

The Big Brother 25 schedule is winding down.

It’s almost time for the BB25 jury to have its say.

But the jury will only have two members after the October 19 episode.

This indicates a Double Eviction is probably coming.

Having another Double Eviction episode could raise the excitement for Big Brother fans.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But when could that episode happen on the CBS schedule for BB25 episodes?

Only one person leaves the house during the October 19 Eviction Ceremony.

It appears that October 26 and November 2 will also be eviction nights.

Either night could be good for sending two people to the jury house.

Big Brother 24 held a Double Eviction when it got down to seven people. Terrance Higgins was eliminated first, and then the final six houseguests played a week’s worth of Big Brother over the next hour.

That Double Eviction on BB24 was when Michael Bruner got eliminated. Matt Turner won HOH, and the houseguests blindsided Michael after Monte Taylor won the Power of Veto.

If the Big Brother 25 season follows a similar format, the Double Eviction episode would arrive on October 26. They could also shake things up and have the Double Eviction on November 2.

Host Julie Chen Moonves will likely let Big Brother fans know well in advance. Hopefully, the houseguests are kept in the dark because it always adds to the excitement.

As someone whos never liked a showmance before, being an Americory was such a funny experience. The tag was always mad about something & meanwhile we were just giggling and kicking our feet up about Cory putting his arm around America in the hammock #BB25 pic.twitter.com/aBxEeXce9C — Naomi (@naznaxnk2) October 19, 2023

More from Big Brother

The latest popularity polls have led to some intriguing results.

It appears the BB25 cast has a new contender for AFH. The $50,000 cash prize for being named America’s Favorite Houseguest is awarded on finale night.

Cory Wurtenbeger says he played harder than any houseguest this season. Is he right?

Michael Bruner from Big Brother 24 got married. He was a force last season but got eliminated in the final weeks.

America Lopez also said she understands bitter jurors now. Is this foreshadowing a negative vote from the Big Brother 25 jury?

Watching Cirie and Felicia last night was comedy gold! #bb25 pic.twitter.com/70AXrWuv88 — 🔥 BigBrotherXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) October 19, 2023

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Applications are also open for fans hoping to participate in Big Brother 26.

There are also rumors about an all-winners season of Big Brother. A report stated that the producers are already working on it, possibly to air episodes during the winter months.

Janelle Pierzina spoke about pre-gaming that happened the last time producers decided to bring back All-Stars.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.