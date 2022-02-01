Annie Suwan’s friend Cindy shared a throwback photo of the 90 Day Fiance alum

90 Day Fiance fans got a glimpse into Annie Suwan’s past with an old photo that was posted by her friend Cindy. Pic credit: TLC

Annie Suwan is one of the most beloved members of the 90 Day Fiance franchise but viewers have rarely gotten a glimpse into her past and what kind of a transformation she has undergone.

On David & Annie: After the 90 Days, fans were introduced to Annie’s old friend Cindy who is a hairdresser in Thailand. On Cindy’s Instagram page she posted a throwback photo of Annie with much different hair and looking younger.

Annie’s look since 90 Day viewers met her on Season 5 of the OG series hasn’t changed too much aside from slightly different hair colors and the fact she wears more gold now.

Annie Suwan’s friend Cindy posted an old photo of Annie

After the 90 Days viewers met one of Annie’s best friends Cindy from Thailand and Annie described that they had known each other for some time.

With that said, Cindy pulled out an old photo of Annie which originally came from Annie’s Instagram to show what she used to look like.

The photo Cindy reshared was captioned, “A long time ago, I used to cut and haircolor for Annie. She is beautiful and looks very young I think.”

In the image, Annie had shoulder-length hair that was cut into a bob-style and dyed with shades of pink with a light brown undertone.

Annie was smiling in the photo that didn’t have a date or time period attached to it.

What is to come this season on David & Annie: After the 90 Days?

David and Annie have taken on the challenge on After the 90 Days of bringing Annie’s brother Jordan and cousin Amber, who are both teenagers, back with them to the US so they could have a better education and life.

They both expressed concern over how they are going to deal with teenage attitudes and problems and acclimating them to life in the US.

On the show, David and Annie have already run into unforeseen problems with the teenagers’ visas since Thailand went into a strict lockdown right before they were set to have their interviews and leave for America.

Once in America, the new family of four will explore some of the US together and detail the trials and tribulations of the adjustment.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.