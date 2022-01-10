David & Annie: After the 90 Days recap: Plus Two

David and Annie’s trip to Thailand to bring Annie’s cousin and brother back to America was the subject of the first episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers got to catch up with fan-favorite couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan during the premiere episode of their spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

The first episode followed them as they described their background and history, dropped the news that they would be going to Thailand to bring back Annie’s teenage brother and cousin, and traveled to Thailand where they partied before going to Annie’s hometown.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are taking on a lot of responsibility

David and Annie introduced how they met and how their relationship has been up until now. They joked with each other before revealing that they are going to Thailand to visit and bring Annie’s cousin Amber and brother Jordan to America so they can study there.

At the airport, they were greeted by Annie’s friend Cindy who Annie described as a ladyboy and close friend since middle school.

After spending some time in the city, David and Annie went to Annie’s hometown in the countryside. They had a warm greeting from all of Annie’s family except Jordan who would not get out of bed to welcome them despite not seeing them in two years.

David and Annie discussed their worries that having two teenagers in their home was going to be a hard adjustment.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days also highlighted the fun David Toborowky and Annie Suwan have

David and Annie are known to have a lot of fun with each other and viewers of their hit new spinoff got to see their joking banter as they described what they were going to undertake.

After meeting Cindy at the airport, Annie went off and had her hair done at Cindy’s salon while David ate his way through Bangkok and made fun of his size with the locals.

Later on, David, Annie, and Cindy hit the town and had an epic night out, drinking and partying before going to see Annie’s family the next day.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.