Anna Duggar shares adorable milestone photo of Maryella

Anna Duggar popped back up on Instagram to share that Maryella Duggar just celebrated hitting her four-month milestone. The former reality star shared the monthly picture of her baby girl and she was full of smiles.

Maryella Duggar was part of the November Duggar baby boom last year. She joins cousins Addison and Bella Duggar, who were born earlier that same month. Anna Duggar shared her photos and Counting On fans got to gush over how cute she is.

Celebrating four months with Maryella

Being a mom is something Anna Duggar is known for. Followers have watched her grow up on camera from the moment she and Josh Duggar began pursuing a courtship. At that point, none of the Duggar children had been married or had children, so the fascination was at the highest peak.

While Maryella is Anna and Josh Duggar’s sixth child, she isn’t being left out when it comes to attention. Followers commented on how cute the little girl is and how well she sits up at her age. Maryella looks a lot like her older sister Mackynzie, something that has been noted several times since the little girl’s birth.

Currently, Anna Duggar has three boys and three girls. Maryella is the youngest right now, but that doesn’t mean it will always be that way. Anna and Josh Duggar haven’t confirmed there will be more children in the future, but it is likely.

What are Anna and Josh up to now?

They haven’t been a part of reality television in a few years now. Anna Duggar has still appeared here and there, but for the most part, she and Josh stay away from the cameras are filming. TLC will not work with him so that settled that.

Josh and Anna Duggar live on the Duggar land. The children all play together and Jordyn, Josie, and Mackynzie have a very special bond. Hopefully, Maryella will have a similar bond with her cousins who were all born around the same time. Aside from Addison and Bella, Grace Duggar and Ivy Jane Seewald are also the same age. With five female cousins, there is likely a lot of fun in the future.

Enjoying time with Maryella is important for Anna Duggar. She has brought Maryella with her on date night, but that won’t last forever. Soaking up the moments is important to Anna and sharing them on social media is even more special.