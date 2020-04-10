Animal Planet’s The Zoo provides update on Nadia the Bronx Zoo COVID-19 afflicted Tiger

Monsters & Critics received breaking news from Animal Planet for the new episode of The Zoo that is airing this Saturday. The network has an update regarding Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video, Dr. Paul Calle says: “To do the test it is similar to how people get tested but of course Nadia was under general anesthesia.”

He adds: “All of the samples were sent to the veterinary labs for testing. And they did confirm that Nadia was infected with the same virus that is infecting people… This wasn’t supposed to happen to lions and tigers and other big cats.”

Nadia The Tiger background

On April 5, the Bronx Zoo and USDA announced that three veterinary labs confirmed that Nadia — a four-year-old Malayan tiger — tested positive for COVID-19.

She had a cough and a mild loss of appetite, and her diagnosis was made. And it was she who was the first to test positive for the virus there.

Nadia was already an Animal Planet star after audiences met her as a cub on The Zoo back in 2017.

Nadia might have caught the infection from a caretaker, who was asymptomatic. That person reportedly also infected Nadia’s sister, Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions in the Tiger Mountain area, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the zoo.

Other tigers in the Wild Asia exhibit area are reportedly healthy and unaffected by COVID-19. But now, Nadia is expected to make a full recovery.

In a special episode of The Zoo this Easter weekend, audiences will get an update on Nadia and six other big cats showing similar symptoms at the zoo, by Bronx Zoo Chief Veterinarian Dr. Paul Calle.

Dr. Calle had earlier reported that the cats were infected after coming into contact with one or more asymptomatic staff members.

The Zoo additional features

Additionally, this episode on Animal Planet will feature Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny with a general Bronx Zoo update.

Also, Extinct or Alive wildlife biologist, Forrest Galante, will provide insight on COVID-19 and how it relates to wildlife.

And Dr. Jeff of Dr. Jeff’s Rocky Mountain Vet will also discuss how COVID is passed between humans and their pets, or if the virus affects pets.

The Zoo airs Saturday at 9/8c on Animal Planet.