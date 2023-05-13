Aniko Bollok shares tattoo in honor of Darcey and Stacey Silva’s late brother Michael

May 11 marked the birthday of Darcey & Stacey stars and twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva’s late brother, Michael J. Silva II.

To commemorate his time here on Earth, Darcey and Stacey shared a photo of their brother in their Instagram Stories, along with matching messages in his memory.

Also paying tribute to Michael was Darcey’s teenage daughter, Aniko Bollok, whose father is Darcey’s ex-husband, Frank Bollok.

Darcey shared a screenshot of Aniko’s Instagram Story photo, which included a picture of the tattoo she got in honor of her late uncle.

The black-and-white image showed the back of Aniko’s neck, which is tattooed with a geometric design in honor of Michael.

Aniko captioned her Story, “Everything I do good in this world is for you. I got this tattoo 11 days after your birthday, today on may 11th, 1 year ago. Thank you for watching over me and protecting our family. I love you so much uncle Michael.”

Darcey shared Aniko’s IG Story, showing off her neck tattoo in honor of Michael’s life. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva pay tribute to their late brother, Michael Silva, on his birthday

Darcey and her sister, Stacey, also posted photos of Michael to memorialize their younger brother. Darcey shared his photo and captioned it, “We love you Michael! Happy birthday our beloved brother! You are always in our hearts!”

The image was set to the song Angel by Sarah McLachlan.

Darcey paid tribute to Michael on his birthday. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Stacey shared an identical photo of Michael, also set to the song Angel, and wrote a similar message in her caption.

“Thank you for always watching over us. Love you Michael!!! Happy [birthday]! Miss you very much.”

Stacey shared the same photo of Michael and a similar message to honor him on his birthday. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey and Stacey Silva named their brand, House of Eleven, in Michael’s honor

The number 11 is significant to the Silva twins. In fact, they incorporated the number in the name of their clothing and home goods line, House of Eleven.

The reason the number 11 is so special to the ladies is because Michael’s birthday was May 11, 1971, and he passed away on July 11, 1998.

Michael lost his battle with an extremely rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma. Ewing sarcoma is a “type of tumor that forms from a certain kind of cell in bone or soft tissue,” and symptoms often include pain and swelling near the tumor.

During an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey revealed, “When my brother Michael was 24 years old, he was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma. He passed away July 11, 1998, at the age of 27, and he fought as hard as he could.”

“He was our rock, he had so much strength, and he was our protector,” Darcey added. “I feel him with me every day, and every time we go through a rough patch, we want to spend time with him.”

Michael, a former member of the New Haven Police Academy in Connecticut, received his cancer diagnosis at the age of 24. Michael fought the disease for three years before losing his battle with cancer.

Michael left behind his fiancee, Tracey Linders, and he was laid to rest at the St. Sebastian Cemetary in Middlefield, Connecticut.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.