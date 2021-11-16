Angela Deem’s recent dancing video scared 90 Day Fiance viewers

Angela Deem off-put critics with a recent dance video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem has an active TikTok account where she posts video selfies or clips of herself dancing before she shares them on her Instagram.

Angela’s latest video was of herself dancing in her kitchen which made critics cringe. Onlookers were grossed out by Angela’s facial expressions, thought her dance moves were trashy, her kitchen was dirty, and that she embarrassed herself.

Angela Deem posted a video of herself dancing

Angela posted a 15-second video of herself dancing in her kitchen to a song by a South African music artist.

She shook her hips back and forth as she danced closer to the camera. She also mouthed some of the words in the song and made expressive motions with her face.

The video got 2.5 million views with almost 100,000 likes.

@angeladeem1.27 thats the first round come duet it will me and show me how it’s done @realpsychictracey888 @realginarodriguez @originalthiefofhearts Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter! ♬ Jerusalema (feat. Nomcebo Zikode) [Edit] – Master KG

90 Day Fiance critics shared their opinions on Angela Deem’s dancing video

While Angela’s video was popular with his fan base, her critics thought the video was gross and many voiced their negative opinions.

One popular 90 Day fan page reposted Angela’s video and added the caption that referenced Jenny Slatten’s dirty kitchen when they said, “Disco at the trailer park.. she needs to clean that house Jenny.”

The comments section was filled with Angela haters who shared their disdain for the dancing video as well.

One person praised the caption’s description while another said of Angela, “That’s all she knows how to do. She really think she doing something (laughing/crying emojis).”

Another critic remarked, “She has such a distorted view of herself. Embarrassing.”

While someone else said, “really never need to see her again.”

One person commented with puking emojis and another said, “Her mouth expressions [queasy and hand up emojis.]”

Pic credit: @90daytrollin2/Instagram

Angela Deem shocked viewers on 90 Day Bares All when she flashed the camera

Angela was just coming off the flashing display of her boobs at the Happily Ever After? Tell All when she was a guest on 90 Day Bares All.

Angela ended up flashing the camera her nether regions when she was showing off her weight loss and thighs. While this flashing incident seemed like an accident, viewers were grossed out by the scene and host Shaun Robinson was also taken aback.

Angela has been proud of the weight she has lost and the work she has had done and has been very forward about showing it off.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.