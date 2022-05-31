Angela Deem says ‘#QueenswillbeQueens’ in latest dance video

Angela Deem shared dance videos with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem has made a name for herself off of the show for her TikTok dance videos that her supporters often love and her critics often rebuke.

In any case, Angela shared a Memorial Day weekend video where she was dancing in her car while a song played in the background.

Angela’s strap on her top was off her shoulder for the videos that she split into two parts.

90 Day Fiance fans have seen Angela appear with her now-husband Michael Ilesanmi on Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance, Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Bares All, and Angela was featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Angela Deem shares wild TikTok dance videos with 90 Day Fiance fans

Angela shared a dance video in her car to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, which she labeled as “Part 1.”

The video had a filter with strobe lights and an emblem that said, “Happy Memorial Day,” with an American flag in the middle.

In the caption for Part 1 of her video, Angela wrote, “Remember those.”

Angela made a follow-up video that did not have an obstructive filter like in Part 1.

Dressed in red, white, and blue pants, Angela danced in the driver’s seat of her car as the strap to her top hung off her shoulder.

The caption for the video she called, “part2,” Angela remarked, “Part 2 #QueenswillbeQueens love to all.”

What’s going on between Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem?

In late February 2022, Michael’s Aunt Lydia reportedly spoke with Angela’s ex-best friend Jojo who dished to 90 Day Fiance podcasters and popular Instagram fan page Kiki and Kibbitz, about Michael’s situation with Angela.

In her conversation with Jojo, Aunt Lydia claimed that Michael’s spousal visa had been approved and that he was headed for America despite not actually being in a relationship with Angela at that time.

It was also alleged that Michael’s arrival to America would be documented on another season of 90 Day Fiance but that Michael’s family feared for his safety around Angela.

Angela spoke out about being broken up with Michael in early February 2022. At that time, Michael had his own Instagram account back. He had previously shared Angela’s with her.

Right after Aunt Lydia came out with her perspective on Angela and Michael’s relationship status, Michael deactivated his account once again, which could be a sign that he is under Angela’s thumb.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and is available on Discovery+.