90 Day Fiance: Michael Ilesanmi shares post about being ‘happy’ amid rumor he and Angela Deem broke up

Rumors have been swirling about Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi breaking up, and Michael shared a post about being ‘happy’ amid the drama. Pic credit: TLC

Michael Ilesanmi and his estranged wife, Angela Deem, have been in the throes of a nasty breakup on social media for 90 Day Fiance fans to see, but it appears as though Michael may be on the other side of it and “happy.”

Michael has not confirmed a breakup publicly, but Angela has through her comments on Michael’s picture and in her cruel words against Michael during her feud with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar.

Regardless of what may be happening behind the scenes or on social media for the 90 Day audience to see, Michael clarified in a recent selfie post on his personal Instagram that he was “happy.”

Michael Ilesanmi issued message to 90 Day Fiance fans that he was ‘happy’ amid Angela Deem breakup

Michael posted a selfie in a forward-facing baseball cap and bright shirt geotagged in Lagos, Nigeria.

He had a stoic face in the picture that he captioned, “Being happy never goes out of style.”

Michael’s photo and message got almost 3k likes and more than 200 comments from fans and supporters.

Michael’s post comes as breakup rumors have been swirling around his marriage to Angela Deem. He has been back on his own Instagram for a few weeks and has posted several photos of himself, signaling that he may be free from Angela’s control.

Michael Ilesanmi was not allowed to have his own social media during his relationship with Angela Deem

90 Day Fiance viewers know that Angela kept Michael on a very tight leash where he had to make himself available to her 24/7 or suffer the consequences. The consequences being Angela’s irate threats, toxic accusations, hypocritical actions, and total verbal and emasculating assaults on Michael.

Things got so bad during Season 6 of Happily Ever After? that viewers called for Angela to be fired from the network for normalizing and perpetuating emotional abuse.

During their whole marriage, Michael was not allowed to have his own social media and instead had limited access to Angela’s Instagram. Meanwhile, Angela profited from her Instagram through promotions, Cameos, and partnerships. This was a point of contention in her feud with Usman Umar, who called her “the biggest scammer.”

