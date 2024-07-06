Angela Deem blasts Michael Ilesanmi for celebrating Fourth of July on her visa: ‘Go home liar’

Angela Deem is unhappy that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, is living it up in the USA.

The controversial 90 Day Fiance star took aim at her estranged husband this weekend after seemingly seeing videos of him living his best life on Independence Day.

Michael shared some video footage of himself and his soccer team having a blast on the Fourth of July, enjoying food and fireworks with his newfound friends.

But once Angela caught wind of Michael partying it up, she felt inclined to call him out.

The TLC star recorded a TikTok from what appeared to be an airport, casually asking her followers a question.

“Hi, queens and kings, I just wanna ask a question,” the 57-year-old meemaw began. “How can a Nigerian — and a bunch of ‘em — celebrate my country’s July Fourth on my visa?”

Angela Deem tells Michael Ilesanmi to ‘go home’

In the caption of her video, Angela threw some major shade at Michael and his friends, writing, “f**kthebulls**t #!!NOMORES SMMERSGOHOMELIARS.”

In the comments section, Angela took aim at Michael once again, this time writing “#HOMESECURITYUSA.”

This isn’t the first time Angela has tried to garner the federal government’s attention regarding Michael.

After she was convinced that Michael was involved in some shady business and possibly scamming her, Angela took to Instagram to call Homeland Security after she uploaded “proof” of such.

Michael has denied any such allegations, essentially telling his critics they need to put up or shut up.

While Michael has been uploading photos and videos of himself enjoying life in America, Angela has been parading around with some men other than Michael in recent weeks.

On Instagram, Angela has been filming herself with an unidentified younger man, whom she recently called her “bodyguard.”

She also uploaded a TikTok on Friday, including the unidentified younger man sitting beside her at the airport.

In another video, she cozied up to a different young man while mouthing the lyrics to the song You Look Like You Love Me by Ella Langley and Riley Green, thanking him for brunch in the caption.

While Angela galavants around the country without Michael, he seems unbothered by the drama and their reported split.

Michael seems to be living his best life apart from Angela

Once Michael arrived in the U.S., it didn’t take long before he and Angela went their separate ways.

Michael reportedly went missing from Angela’s Hazlehurst, Georgia, home in February 2024 and is allegedly living in Texas and was also spotted in Indiana.

Most recently, Michael was spotted shopping at a Kroger in Alvin, Texas, and stopped for a photo with an employee last month, lending credence to the rumors that the Lone Star State is his new home.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.