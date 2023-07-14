Andy Herren upset with representation at Big Brother special

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren has some thoughts about advertisements for the upcoming anniversary special.

To celebrate the 25th season of the show, Entertainment Tonight put together a special that will air on CBS.

Advertisements have been released, including video clips of Big Brother interviews that have been conducted.

The Big Brother special is scheduled for July 26, giving fans something to watch before the new season arrives.

As for that new season, Big Brother 25 debuts on Wednesday, August 2.

Andy will likely share his opinions on the BB25 cast when the producers finally reveal the names.

Big Brother winner shares some thoughts on the special

“Me, the only gay man to ever win Big Brother, watching as Frankie Grande gets to be the gay face of the show time and time again,” Andy Herren wrote on Twitter.

His note is accompanied by a picture of Selena Gomez trying to hold back tears.

Frankie was a member of the Big Brother 16 cast and the brother of Ariana Grande. He was part of the season that saw Derrick Levasseur beat Cody Calafiore in the finale.

As for Andy, he won Big Brother 15, taking home the $500,000 prize in a 7-2 jury vote over GinaMarie Zimmerman.

Andy deserves another shot at Big Brother

If the producers decide to do another season that revolves around All-Stars or legends of the game, Andy deserves to get invited back.

Fans will always debate who has been the best Big Brother player, but Andy proved he is very good at this reality competition show. If he wants another shot at the title, he should get it – much like former winners Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry got on BB22.

More Big Brother news

Just as a reminder, the 25th-anniversary special for Big Brother airs on Wednesday, July 26.

The season premiere of Big Brother 25 then arrives on Wednesday, August 2.

CBS delayed the BB25 season by quite a bit, which will lead to many episodes airing during the fall months.

In addition to the return of Big Brother, CBS is about to restart Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Big Brother alums have also been sharing life news on social media recently.

America’s Favorite Houseguest Nicole Anthony just picked out her wedding dress.

And two-time player Cody Calafiore feels there are returning houseguests this summer. Will they be part of a twist?

To watch Andy playing on Big Brother 15, his season is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.