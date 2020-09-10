Andy Cohen teases that Dorinda Medley could return to Real Housewives of New York

A few weeks ago, Dorinda Medley dropped the bomb that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of New York City.

And since then, there have been lots of stories about her being fired from the show and not actually leaving on her terms.

Bravo has not officially confirmed that the six-season housewife was fired, but that’s what the rumor mill has been saying.

This last season she was an absolute nightmare, especially with her treatment of fellow castmate, Tinsley Mortimer, who has since left the show.

Viewers were so outraged at her bullying of the popular socialite that they took to social media begging for her to be fired.

And that’s what allegedly happened, but all hope might not be lost for the 55-year-old RHONY star.

Andy Cohen talks Dorinda’s exit

During a segment of his Radio Andy Sirius XM series, Andy Cohen finally broke his silence about Dorinda’s exit from RHONY.

“I love her,” Andy declared. “Talk about iconic to a show I mean from the moment she walked in. But I think she would be the first person to tell you that she didn’t have a great season.”

And if you watched the show, you can certainly attest to that. Tinsley wasn’t the only cast member who had a hard time getting along with Dorinda this season.

She also had an altercation with Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer.

The ladies have attempted more than once to broach the subject of Dorinda’s drinking and her subsequent behavior with the newly fired housewife, but she refused to listen.

Andy wants Dorinda to return

During the show, the Bravo TV head honcho also talked about a recent report by Page Six, which referenced a turkey baster incident as the final straw that got Dorinda fired.

During an earlier episode, fans were outraged at Dorinda’s response when Tinsley Mortimer revealed that she would be moving to Chicago to live with her on-again boyfriend, Scott.

Dorinda, who knew very well that Tinsley had frozen her eggs and had talked about her struggles with infertility, told her, “I’ve got a turkey baster — maybe try and have a baby,”

Fans were angry about this, and Page Six also claimed that it angered Andy enough to fire Dorinda.

“A big story on Page Six that her turkey baster comment was the last straw for me personally… while I didn’t like that comment, that’s not true,” said Andy.

He also shared a bit from the recently-taped RHONY reunion.

“She said something at the reunion that struck us all. Which was that she should’ve taken the year off this year…Sometimes taking a pause is a good thing.”

However, he added, “I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause, and that she will rejoin the show at some point.”

“I have said that to her a couple of times, and by the way, I do not say that too often.”

Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs Thursday, September 10, at 9/8c on Bravo.