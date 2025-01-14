Andy Cohen teases ‘best’ RHOP reunion yet and hints at Karen Huger appearance

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion has already been filmed, and it proceeded without original star Karen Huger.

Initially, there were questions about whether she elected to stay home and not be put in the hot seat about her DUI arrest, a pivotal storyline during Season 9.

However, news subsequently broke that the Grand Dame had entered a rehab facility in the wake of a challenging year.

The 61-year-old kept tight-lipped about details of the night of her arrest while filming this season, which makes sense when you consider the legal proceedings happening off-screen.

After professing her innocence, Karen was found guilty on charges of DUI, DWI, negligently driving a vehicle, and failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision.

Despite not being present in person at the reunion taping, Karen may still have contributed to the big day.

During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the producer caused confusion by saying, “Karen was not there, but she was there.”

Karen Huger could make a surprise reunion appearance

“There was some movement in the Karen Huger camp,” the Watch What Happens Live host elaborated before admitting that he couldn’t say much more.

“I will say watching the back half of the season under the lens of what we know about Karen, the body cam footage, and about the verdict, it’s fascinating.”

Bravo shows have been known to throw in additional interviews to season-ending events, so our best theory is that we may get a message from Karen or her insights into what happened.

Skipping a reunion is typically the death knell for a Real Housewives cast member, but we’re sure Karen’s lack of involvement won’t hinder her future.

What could hinder her future is if she gets jail time, which we should know more about later this month when she is sentenced.

Could the reunion ruin RHOP Season 9?

As for the reunion with the rest of the cast, Andy believes it’s the “best” ever, or at least “since the season where Monique brought the binder.”

Andy constantly promotes these Bravo shows, but we hope his words ring true here because the last thing RHOP needs is a poorly received reunion.

The series has staged a return to form with Season 9 after the ho-hum reaction to Season 8, so executives will hope the season ends in style.

The good news is that there are still a handful of episodes to air before we get to the reunion.

What are your thoughts on Andy’s sentiments about the reunion? How do you think Karen could make an appearance?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.