Andy Cohen ‘so grateful’ as he receives a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrates son’s third birthday

Andy Cohen receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pic credit: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Mazel to Bravo’s own Andy Cohen, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. The ceremony happened to fall on his son Ben’s third birthday.

Andy was joined by his son, parents, and some of his famous friends. RHOBH stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais, best friend and singer John Mayer, television writer, and The Office star B.J. Novak were all in attendance to pay tribute to their pal.

He accepted his star on the famous Hollywood Boulevard, located between RuPaul and pop group The Go-Go’s stars.

The author, TV host, and executive producer is synonymous with his late night show Watch What Happens Live and for launching the Real Housewives franchise.

Andy Cohen’s friends paid tribute to him at the unveiling

The co-stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were the first to pay tribute to their boss with a speech honoring Andy’s 30-year career in television and entertainment.

Lisa Rinna said, “Our ‘mazel of the day’ goes to you, Andy Cohen. To all the amazing things you’ve accomplished and all the amazing things you will accomplish in the future.” Rinna then repeated the famous quote she said at Cohen’s legendary baby shower, “Get up for Andy Cohen and stand up on a table for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now!”

Garcelle spoke of her friend, “Andy is a talented host, executive producer, author, father, and of course, in true Housewives fashion, we brought the receipts to back it up. His hit show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on for almost 13 years. And in more than 2,000 episodes, he’s officiated five weddings,” Beauvais said, while Lisa Rinna added, “Including one between a hairless cat and a Pomeranian.”

Bestie John Mayer was up next, and with a hilarious and heart-warming tribute to his long-time friend. “I love Andy more than I can tell you,” Mayer said of Cohen during his speech.

John goes on to say, “His voice on radio, his humor and charm on his nightly late-night talk show, and his reality TV dynasty all bring a much-needed ray of sunshine into our lives. Making our morning drives a little less soul-crushing, our nights a little less lonely, and allowing us to feel as if we have a friend up there, among the Hollywood stars. Because of Andy, everyone in America has at least one gay friend.”

John speaks to Andy’s personality, “Because Andy really is the world’s friend. For example, when Homeland Security shows up to the Beauty Lab and Laser parking lot and your friend’s life is suddenly in shambles, will you be a Heather Gay or a Lisa Barlow? Andy is forever a Heather Gay.”

Andy Cohen celebrates decades of work in the entertainment business

Andy started his television career right out of college, when he landed a job in New York as a news clerk on CBS This Morning. He stayed at CBS for 10 years, until 2000, he landed a job at Trio, a new cable network. In 2004, he moved over to Bravo as vice president of original programming. He continued in his management role at Bravo until 2014, even though his career as an on-camera personality on the network was then well under way.

Andy helped develop the well-known Real Housewives franchise and helped pilot the reality shows that would define the Bravo network — from the Real Housewives franchise to a slew of others, including Project Runway, Top Chef, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, The Millionaire Matchmaker, and Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List.

He is the author of three books, all of which deal with his career as a celebrity interviewer and pop culture personality. The books include Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture, The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look At a Shallow Year, Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries, and Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love.

His personal life took an amazing turn in 2019, when he welcomed a baby boy, Benjamin Allen, via surrogate in February 2019.

Congratulations to Andy Cohen from everyone at Monsters & Critics!