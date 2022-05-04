Andy Cohen shares pic of son Ben meeting his new sister Lucy for the first time

Andy Cohen posts the first picture of his son and daughter. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live and the executive producer of Real Housewives, welcomed his daughter into the world last week.

His new baby, named Lucy Eve, was born via surrogate in New York City, and the proud dad took to social media to share the wonderful news with his followers. Fans couldn’t wait to see baby Lucy with her older brother, Andy’s son, Ben.

The Bravo universe got lucky over the weekend when Andy posted the precious first photo of the siblings together, and it was just as sweet as imagined.

Big Brother Ben sweetly kissed his baby sister

Lucy Eve Cohen was born Friday, weighing in at 8 pounds 13 oz, and her birth was a surprise to all Bravoholics. When Andy welcomed son, Benjamin Allen, he publicly announced that he would be having a baby in the next few months, allowing for the epic star-studded baby shower that rocked the Housewives world.

But when little Lucy came, the world was shocked because Andy was tight-lipped the whole time. She arrived at her home on Sunday, and got to have a cuddle and photo session with Ben. The results melted hearts all over Instagram.

“When Ben met Lucy,” the proud dad captioned the photo. Everyone who was anyone at Bravo responded with comments about how cute the two siblings were.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs, RHOA queen Kandi Burruss, and Shahs of Sunset OG Reza Farahan all commented that they loved seeing Ben and Lucy together. Reza’s on and off bestie MJ Javid dropped in to show some love, and former RHOD stars Stephanie Hollman and Dr. Tiffany Moon both had all of the heart emojis for the famous siblings.

Andy gave all the thanks to his ‘rockstar’ surrogate

Andy made sure to thank the wonderful woman who helped expand his family, saying, “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.” Ben was also born via surrogate, and surrogacy is an issue Andy is very passionate about.

Andy spent time in Albany working to change laws in New York state to make paid gestational surrogacy legal. Alongside New York former Governor Cuomo, he helped with the passage of the Child-Parent Security Act, meaning thousands of New Yorkers who struggle with infertility, cancer survivors, and those in the LGBTQ community would have a chance of a family.

Andy said in an interview in 2018, “When I was growing up and when we were growing up…I just never thought it would be possible, as a gay man, to grow up and have a family. And here we are in 2018, almost 2019, and anything’s possible.”

