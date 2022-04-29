Andy Cohen is the proud father of a baby girl! See pics of the new addition

Andy Cohen announced the birth of his daughter. Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

Bravo chief and host of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen, is now the proud father of two! He stunned fans when he dropped the news, and had not announced it publicly beforehand.

Andy announced Friday on Instagram that he is now the father of a baby daughter, whom he named Lucy Eve Cohen. Viewers, fans, and celebrity friends all swamped his Instagram to flood him with congratulations and well wishes.

Baby Lucy joins big brother Benjamin Allen Cohen, who is now three years old.

Andy thanked his ‘rockstar’ surrogate for his new baby girl

Andy took to Instagram to tell the world about his brand new baby girl, just minutes after she was born. He shared a sweet photo of himself and his tiny new daughter, and Andy was smiling ear to ear as he held his new baby.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” Andy said about Lucy, and his excitement to introduce her to big brother Ben.

Andy made sure to thank the wonderful woman who helped expand his family, saying, “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Lucy Eve Cohen joins brother Ben, who was born February 24, 2019.

Andy has become a public advocate for surrogacy

Ben was also born via surrogate, and surrogacy is an issue Andy is very passionate about. Andy said in an interview in 2018, “When I was growing up and when we were growing up…I just never thought it would be possible, as a gay man, to grow up and have a family. And here we are in 2018, almost 2019, and anything’s possible.”

Andy spent time in Albany working to change the laws in New York state to make paid gestational surrogacy legal. Alongside New York former Governor Cuomo, he helped with the passage of the Child-Parent Security Act, meaning thousands of New Yorkers who struggle with infertility, cancer survivors, and those in the LGBTQ community would have a chance of a family.

Andy has discussed surrogacy with Kandi Burruss, whose daughter, Blaze, was born by a surrogate in November 2019.