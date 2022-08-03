Andy Cohen shades Jill Zarin after Taylor Armstrong joins RHOC

Andy Cohen shades Jill Zarin as Taylor Armstrong makes Housewives history. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Taylor Armstrong just made Housewives history.

She is the first Housewife to have started in one city and moved on to another franchise.

Taylor was an OG on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She left the show after Season 3. And now, she’ll join Season 17 of the iconic The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Andy Cohen announced the news on his show Watch What Happens Live on the first day of this month. He gave Taylor the Mazel of The Day.

He happily said, “This makes her the first Housewife to move from one city to another!”

Andy couldn’t help but throw some shade at Jill Zarin, who has been very vocal about wanting to return to The Real Housewives of New York.

Andy Cohen pokes fun at former RHONY star Jill Zarin

Andy said, “In unrelated news, Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City!”

Andy made sure to immediately let Jill know that his comment was all in good fun.

He said, “Just kidding! I love you, Jill.” But, throwing a little shade, he added, “Too good to not say.”

The video was also posted on the Watch What Happens Live Instagram page.

Jill Zarin has been accused of being the ‘Thirstiest Housewife’

Jill appeared on the latest installation of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. Taylor was one of her co-stars that season, along with Vicki Gunvalson, Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille Sterling, and Dorinda Medley, who hosted all the ladies.

During the show, she got into a fight with Dorinda. The owner of the Bluestone Manner said Jill wanted the cameras there at Bobby’s funeral.

The other Housewives even accused Jill of being the thirstiest of Housewives, after she wanted to sit in on Eva’s radio show.

And recently, rumors were swirling about Tamra’s return to the RHOC. Jill confirmed her return to the show before Tamra could do so.

Tamra reacted to Jill’s announcement by taking to Twitter and posting a video.

In the short clip, she said, “Hey guys, I have a big announcement. Jill is the thirstiest b***h I’ve ever met!”

I have an announcement… pic.twitter.com/bb5AdBwPLu — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) July 16, 2022

Fans of the housewives franchises should stay tuned to see what happens next.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.