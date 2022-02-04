Andy Cohen makes a surprising statement about Phaedra Parks and a possible return to RHOA

Andy Cohen and Phaedra Parks smiling for the camera. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen recently took to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to dish out some juicy details about some of his favorite Housewives.

When Andy was asked which member of the housewives he would bring back to the show, Andy proceeded to say that he would bring back Phaedra Parks.

Phaedra Parks is one member Andy Cohen would bring back

Phaedra Parks was a part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she joined back in 2010 and ultimately left in 2017 after there had been significant rumors that Phaedra allegedly spread about other cast members.

Viewers of the show loved Phaedra as she was a constant contradiction of herself. Viewers would see Phaedra all dressed up in nice church clothes, but as soon as there would be a girl’s trip, Phaedra would wear some of the most revealing and provocative outfits.

The same went for Phaedra and her attitudes. Viewers never knew which version of her they would get, and the constant surprise made for great TV.

Since Phaedra departed from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra has been focusing on her businesses and embracing family life.

Phaedra did, however, make an appearance on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but that is as far as she went when it came returning to the Real Housewives.

Will NeNe Leakes return for another season?

Andy also was asked if NeNe Leakes would be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe had said that she would not mind coming back on the show. However, she and Andy would need to have a sit-down and converse with one another regarding that.

Andy, however, did not allude to the fact that NeNe would be returning for the upcoming season but more so reiterated that he is focusing on being attentive to the current season that is being filmed.

NeNe Leakes was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she ended her time with the housewives in season 7. However, she did make a comeback on season 10.

Andy revealed the latest Housewives spin-off, which will be The Real Housewives of Dubai. Andy said that the Real Housewives of Dubai would be a great show as it will encapsulate viewers and give an Insider’s look at life in Dubai. Andy went on to say that the Real Housewives of Dubai is going to be taped in a very wealthy part of Dubai, which he coined the “Billionaire’s playground.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on a current hiatus.