Andy Cohen confronts Lisa Rinna about trashing RHOBH

Andy Cohen had an awkward interaction with Lisa Rinna over her shady comments about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravo head honcho was less than thrilled with the former soap star over something she said on a recent podcast.

When she visited the set of his SiriusXM show, Andy quickly addressed the elephant in the room.

This isn’t the first time Lisa has made a shady comment about the franchise.

In 2023, after announcing her exit, she told Interview Magazine that she hated her final season and hinted that she got an unfair edit from the production team.

Lisa has seen a resurgence in her career since leaving RHOBH, finding her stride as a fashion model—even signing with an agency in 2024.

It seemed she had moved on from the Bravo series and put all that drama behind her.

However, she recently slammed the show and compared RHOBH to the Titanic.

Andy Cohen confronts RHOBH alum, Lisa Rinna

Lisa appeared as a guest on Radio Andy, where he expressed discontent regarding her RHOBH comment.

“Why are you saying that the show is the Titanic?” said Andy. “You’re on a podcast last week, you mouth off.”

“Hello, have you met me?” Lisa interjected.

Andy said he thought she had moved on from the show and expressed surprise at the hurtful comment.

“I’m sorry I hurt your feelings,” said Lisa, sharing that she also spoke to her friend, RHOBH star Erika Jayne, about the situation.

The brunette beauty reasoned that Erika did not admit to being hurt by the comment, but she apologized to the Pretty Mess singer anyway.

“Your friend is still on the show, so it’s not just about me,” continued Andy.

“I said I was sorry,” responded Lisa. “You know, I put my foot in my mouth.”

Lisa’s non-apology to Andy falls flat

Lisa was squirming in her seat as Andy continued to address the situation.

At one point, the 60-year-old changed her tune, exclaiming, “That show’s going to go on and on and on.”

However, when Andy continued to grill her, she switched things up again and doubled down on her previous comment.

“I meant to say Titanic, and I said it, and I’m sorry I hurt your feelings. Let’s move on,” she said to Andy, who also noted that RHOBH was having one of their best seasons.

As for Lisa’s apology, he wasn’t exactly buying it.

“I mean, you’re not a housewife anymore, but that was a little bit of an old-school housewife apology,” said Andy. “It was a non-apology apology.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.