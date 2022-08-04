Andy Cohen calls Lisa Rinna a ‘disaster,’ RHOBH star admits ‘I’m fully self aware’

Andy Cohen calls out Lisa Rinna for being a disaster on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna has been a part of the main cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for eight seasons, and for years, she was a top fan favorite. She was known for telling it like it is and owning it.

But in the past few years, her popularity has declined and fans have turned against her for questionable behavior towards her fellow Housewives.

This season especially, Lisa has been acting out erratically, on the show and on social media, and the death of her beloved mother, Lois, has taken a toll on the former soap star.

Lisa has used Lois’ death as a reason for her reactions to her castmates, but Lisa’s controversial actions have gone back to her first seasons. She attacked Kim Richards physically and personally on many occasions, accused Yolanda Foster of faking a debilitating disease, and gunned for Lisa Vanderpump and Denise Richards more recently.

Lisa was a guest in the clubhouse last night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Andy came right out and addressed Lisa’s demeanor, but especially on social media.

Not surprisingly, Lisa owned it and agreed with Andy, and tried to explain where she has been emotionally lately, and promised to do better in the future.

RHOBH: Andy Cohen confronted Lisa Rinna on her disastrous social media takes

Andy came right out and said what he was thinking, and started, “I don’t know where to start with you. You’ve been making a lot of trouble for yourself. The social media….”

Lisa immediately agreed with the Bravo chief, telling him, “I’m such a freaking mess, I’m a freaking mess. You can call me what you want!” Andy did, calling her “a disaster, a double disaster.”

Lisa agreed with Andy that she has been a social media mess, but wants to change that. “Andy, I’ve just been a nightmare right now, that’s all I can tell you. I have been a flipping nightmare. I know it, I acknowledge it, I have tried to fix it as much as I can. I am fully aware. I’m self aware that I’m a mess right now, I’m just a mess. So let’s hope it gets better.”

Andy gave Lisa a little encouragement, telling her, “Let’s hope. You make so much trouble for yourself. You know what the funny thing is? It’s all in your hands. It’s all in your control.”

Lisa Rinna has had an emotional year, and she admits she is not handling it well

Last month, Lisa issued a public apology to her followers, prompted by accusations of racism and also attacking the ladies of Dubai.

In her apology post, Lisa wrote, “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

“I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more. I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard,” Lisa continues.

Lisa’s post says that grief is “the price of love”, and it is obvious how much Lisa adored Lois. Even now, months after her passing, she is still experiencing the trauma of losing her mom with the episodes airing.

Lisa ended her post by thanking her friends and fans for their continued support, saying, “Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it.”

But she must still be working on this, because her posts have only gotten worse in the past month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.