Andrew Spencer wishes bestie Greg Grippo a happy birthday 

Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo became best friends after The Bachelorette Season 17. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Greg Grippo celebrated his 29th birthday and received love from friends and followers.

Greg’s The Bachelorette Season 17 costar, bestie, and current roommate Andrew Spencer also took time to wish Greg a happy birthday.

Sharing a series of photos and videos throughout their friendship, it’s clear Andrew and Greg have shared lots of adventures and lots of laughs together.

Andrew Spencer writes sweet birthday message to Greg Grippo

Andrew Spencer took to Instagram to write a celebratory post for Greg Grippo’s birthday.

The post’s opening photo featured a black and white image of Andrew, Greg, and their friend and costar Justin Glaze wearing dapper suits as they smoldered at the camera.

The second photo was also black and white and featured Andrew Spencer humorously dressed as Greg. The third slide was a video of Andrew and Greg on Nick Viall’s podcast as Andrew snitched on Greg, amusingly revealing how often Greg changes his clothes.

The final slide included a clip from the Men Tell All bloopers as Greg and Andrew spoke in accents and made the rest of the men in the house laugh.

Andrew captioned the post, “Happy bday my brudda Craig! continue to bring joy and love to everyone around you.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Bachelor Nation stars wish Greg Grippo a happy birthday

Andrew Spencer wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation star to show Greg Grippo love on his birthday.

Several franchise alums took to the comments of Andrew’s post to react.

Andrew and Greg’s good friend and The Bachelorette Season 17, costar Mike Planeta commented, “They grow up so quick.”

Andrew replied, “don’t they.”

The Bachelorette Season 18 fan-favorite Rodney Mathews commented, “Happy Birthday G Baby!!”

Andrew’s cousin and fellow Bachelor Nation star Clay Harbor wrote, “Happy bday [Greg Grippo] if you tryin to celebrate NYC tonight HMU !”

Romeo Alexander complimented the post, writing, “Such a good picture.”

Greg Grippo also commented on the post and expressed appreciation.

Greg wrote, “My brother!! Appreciate you Jake.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Andrew and Greg have appeared fairly inseparable since moving to LA together as they make public appearances and take tropical trips.

However, the two may be spending some time apart as Andrew is rumored to be joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

The official Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast has not yet been announced, so time will tell if Andrew will be headed to the island for a second chance at love.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.