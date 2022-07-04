Andrew Spencer shares childhood throwback photo with cousin Clay Harbor

Andrew Spencer honors cousin Clay Harbor on his birthday. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Clay Harbor turned 35 over the weekend and received birthday well wishes from several Bachelor Nation stars.

Andrew Spencer, Clay’s cousin and The Bachelorette Season 17 fan-favorite, wrote a heartfelt message to commemorate Clay’s birthday.

Andrew also shared a sweet throwback photo featuring him and Clay as adolescents.

Andrew Spencer says cousin Clay Harbor is ‘more like a brother’

Andrew Spencer took to his Instagram stories to share a childhood photo with Clay Harbor.

In the photo, several young boys pose against a brick wall, with Clay being the tallest among them.

Andrew wrote over the photo, “Happy bday to my cousin a guy who I’ve looked up to my whole life more like brother,” with a fist emoji.

Clay reshared the photo to his own Instagram stories and expressed pride in Andrew, writing, “Proud of you cuz!!”

Clay Harbor enjoys birthday with Bachelor Nation pool party

Clay Harbor had a celebratory weekend to ring in his 35th birthday.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Clay was surrounded by Bachelor Nation stars as he mixed Fourth of July with birthday fun.

Clay posed shirtless in tiny swim trunks with an American flag print, enjoying a packed pool party.

Bachelor Nation men in attendance included Riley Christian, Olumide Onajide, Pardeep Singh, Peter Weber, and more.

Bachelor Nation ladies also made a splash in bikinis at the pool party, including The Bachelor Season 26 stars Elizabeth Corrigan and Mara Agrait.

It doesn’t appear that Andrew Spencer was at the pool party, but he was still able to send love to Clay through social media.

Clay Harbor wanted Andrew Spencer to be The Bachelor lead

Clay and Andrew have a supportive relationship, and previously, Clay admitted that he was really hoping Andrew Spencer would have been selected as Bachelor over Clayton Echard.

Fans had been rooting for Andrew to take on the Bachelor role, and according to Clay, a season with Andrew as the Bachelor was in the works before producers ultimately went with Clayton.

Interestingly, Clayton was not well-received when it was announced that he’d be the lead, as fans felt there were several more interesting candidates within Bachelor Nation, such as Andrew Spencer and The Bachelorette Season 18 star Rodney Mathews.

While Andrew and Rodney weren’t chosen to be The Bachelor, fans will likely see more of the two fan favorites when Bachelor in Paradise returns this fall.

