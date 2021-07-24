Andrew John Phillips on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Andrew John Phillips on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Andrew John Phillips is one of five new guys showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Andrew John will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Andrew John Phillips on Love Island?

Andrew John is a 28-year-old marketing manager from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

It is unclear what his job is about or where he works based on his social media accounts.

How can you follow Andrew John Phillips on Instagram?

You can follow Andrew John Phillips on Instagram at @andrewjohnphillips.

In his Love Island USA post on his Instagram account, his brother Ryan Phillips is running it while he is on the show.

He posted in his introduction, “It’s time! Andrew is ready to enter the Villa on @loveislandusa and really shake things up. Tune in to @cbstv to show your support and don’t forget to download the app and vote.”

Most of his recent photos are from a wedding but if you go back further, you will see how much he likes to workout.

He also cleans up well.

Andrew John has over 30,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

He is bigger on TikTok, where he has 440,000 followers and over six million likes.

Who will Andrew John find love with on Love Island USA?

Andrew John will head into Casa Amor with two women looking for love in Cashay Proudfoot and Olivia Kaiser. There are also plenty of lovely ladies to tempt, including Shannon St. Clair, Trina Njoroge, and Kyra Lizama.

So, who will Andrew John hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Andrew John ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.