Andi Dorfman makes a move from L.A. and says it’s bittersweet

Andi Dorfman, former leading woman for The Bachelorette Season 10 and contestant on The Bachelor before that, has now found the love of her life and is engaged. And now she’s leaving L.A. and moving across the country for that love.

Andi, who has been in Los Angeles for the past two years, has been gearing up to make the move to live with her soon-to-be-husband, Blaine Hart, all of the way in Greenville, South Carolina.

Now the time has come, and Andi shared the bittersweet moments of making such a life-changing move after making a home in California.

Andi Dorfman makes the move from L.A. to South Carolina

Andi, who became famous back on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor for telling him off and walking out on him, has found her person.

The two got engaged just a few months ago, back in March of this year, and have been doing a long-distance relationship since.

About a month ago, the couple bought their first home together in Greenville, South Carolina, so now Andi has packed up her life in L.A. and is headed for the east coast.

Andi discussed the bittersweet feeling of moving

On her Instagram page, Andi posted a photo of herself sitting in her empty apartment with only a bag and two suitcases.

She flashed two peace signs as she wrote a heartfelt message along with her photo. Andi posted, “Introducing … Chapter 3!! It seems like just yesterday I was saying goodbye to NYC and hello to L.A. And now, two years later, in the latest chapter of life … I say goodbye and hello yet again.”

Andi went on to write, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t feeling the bitter, the sweet and frankly, the sheer terror that comes with change.”

She stated how hard it would be to leave the friends she had made and the life she had built in L.A. Andi also said the ocean breeze and sunsets would be missed and that she had L.A. to thank for bringing peace to her when she needed it.

The sweet part of the move is that Andi will be united with her fiance, Blaine and that it’s good to make a change sometimes and get out of your comfort zone. She is ready to make this move for love and knows she has found that in Blaine.

Andi went on to write, “As far as the terror goes, I have no doubt those days will come when I cry and wonder how I’m going to make it here … I’ve been there done that. To start over is scary and tedious, (hello third state in two years) and not to mention challenging (anyone want to be my friend?) but I’ve come to believe based on personal experiences that if it makes you nervous, it’s probably worth it.”

As Andi takes the leap from the west coast to the east coast, she may not have the same view, but she’ll have what she has sought after her whole life… love.

