America’s Got Talent: Who is British singer Lee Collinson and where can you find him on Instagram?

Lee Collinson on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

Lee Collinson made his America’s Got Talent debut on the premiere episode as a British singer looking to make it through the competition.

Lee didn’t have much to worry about because he delivered a performance that really won over the America’s Got Talent judges.

Here is what you need to know about Lee Collinson.

Who is Lee Collinson on America’s Got Talent?

Lee Collinson came out and said he was a singer from Southhampton, England.

He said, “The dream is to just be making music, whether that’s studio, whether that’s touring, whether that’s singing, I just want to be able to quit my day job.” He also said he puts up fences for a living.

This was also Lee’s first time in America. He chose to sing the song Better Days by Dermot Kennedy for his audition.

“I chose it because recent times have been really tough for everyone and it’s just saying we’re going up now and it’s better to move on,” Lee said. “I lost a friend during lockdown [and] for me it’s very personal.”

The four judges gave him a standing ovation, and all four chose to move him on in the competition.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“People don’t understand at home the pressure that is felt when somebody just walks out and stands on that stage,” Howie Mandel said. “Then you take someone as young as you are, and it’s your first time in America…. for you to take all that pressure and just explode it off your shoulders and raise the roof in this room is truly amazing.”

Lee is a 21-year-old, and this wasn’t his first time on TV. He also appeared on the British talent show Little Mix The Search on BBC One. In that, he was part of a group called New Priority and made it to the semi-finals.

Where can you find Lee Collinson on Instagram?

You can find Lee Collinson on Instagram at @lee_collinson.

He currently has over 28,000 followers although he only has 68 posts so far. In his bio, he calls himself a “musician” and has a link to a song he has out called I Know.

A lot of his posts show him posing outdoors.

He also has a photo from his time with New Priority from the reality show Little Mix The Search.

It will be interesting to hear his next songs as he works on moving through the rounds of America’s Got Talent this season.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.