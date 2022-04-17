American Idol teaming up with NFT company to create contestant cards

This is what an American Idol NFT card looks like. Pic credit: Theta Network

American Idol is teaming up with an NFT company to make unique collectibles for fans.

These non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be available through ThetaDrop, a low-cost and environmentally friendly marketplace.

Here is what NFTs American Idol sells, how much they cost, and what fans can win if they get the right cards.

American Idol NFT Card Packs

American Idol is selling an American Idol NFT Card Pack for $99.

Anyone who pays this sum will get one random NFT card featuring one of the top 14 contestants.

For the next five weeks, collectors with the “required number of contestant cards” will earn rewards, when American Idol contestants are eliminated.

During the first week of rewards on April 25, collectors with an NFT of only one of the remaining contestants will win an American Idol 20th Anniversary Animated Logo NFT.

For the second week, collectors with NFTs of two remaining contestants will win 300 $TDROP deposited into their ThetaDrop account.

Week 3 collectors with three of the top 5 remaining contestants will get an American Idol Exclusive NFT.

Week 4 will see the people with two of the top 3 remaining singers will get a VIP Bronze package of full benefits for their ThetaDrop account.

The big winners get their prizes after the American Idol Season 20 finale. The collectors who ended up with the winner NFT Card will receive their own exclusive Winner’s Ticket to Hollywood NFT.

They can then trade this in for a physical ticket to Hollywood shipped to them.

Are American Idol NFTs worth anything?

There will be plenty of people who don’t even give these NFTs a second look. The cause of apprehension is that NFTs have a poor reputation as low-quality, scammy, and environmentally damaging gimmicks.

However, American Idol is among many companies that want to experiment with these to get fans engaged in the NFT communities.

“At American Idol, we are constantly challenging ourselves to be on the forefront of innovation,” said Megan Michaels Wolflick, American Idol’s showrunner, in a statement.

“With interactive NFT trading cards celebrating our 20th season, fans will be able to immerse themselves even more into the Idol experience, as they collect their favorite contestants’ cards, and follow their progress throughout the competition.”

According to cryptonews.net, NFTs have outperformed cryptocurrencies since the beginning of 2022 and are entering more emerging sectors, including entertainment shows like American Idol.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.