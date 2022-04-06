American Idol sends Taylor Fagins home during Hollywood Week, releases statement

Taylor Fagins on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

When Taylor Fagins auditioned for American Idol, he wanted to create a moment, and he did it well.

Taylor performed a song he wrote about social justice and touched the judges, who all agreed that he was going to Hollywood.

He was the last performance of the audition night and he was what people were talking about the next day.

However, when Taylor Fagins made his way to Hollywood Week, he moved past the Genre Challenge, but then faltered in the Duet Challenge and went home.

Fans were not happy with the decision.

Taylor Fagins American Idol journey ends in Hollywood

When Taylor moved on to the Duets Challenge, he teamed up with Allegra for their performance.

This was an interesting pairing since both singers performed their original songs on American Idol. However, in the Duets Challenge, they needed to perform a song they both knew.

Both Taylor and Allegra were excited to work together, but Taylor was worried that his loud voice might overshadow Allegra. Allegra told him not to worry about it, but he wanted to do right by her.

This was his downfall.

He was apprehensive when the time came for them to sing Locked Out of Heaven.

By the end of the song, the judges said that both were exceptionally talented, but their voices were not in sync.

After some deliberation, the judges chose to send Allegra to the next round and it was time for Taylor to go home.

Taylor Fagins releases statement on being sent home

Taylor Fagins went home, but he wasn’t disappointed and posted a video on Instagram thanking American Idol for the show.

Fagins said in the video that he wanted to bring healing with his music and was grateful for the opportunity. He said he will keep sharing his love with the world and see how much love he can spread with his music.

He continued to spread his message in his caption.

“My journey on @AmericanIdol may be over but my musical journey is definitely not!” Fagins wrote. “I am so honored to have shared the stage with @allegramiles and to share such an amazing experience with all my new friends.”

He then specifically thanked Lionel Richie for “everything you said to me during this journey. I look up to you and all that you do and I hope to work with you one day.”

He finished, writing, “I will continue to create and share my music. Thank you so much for the support and new fans that have joined me from my first audition. Keep watching and listening!”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.