American Idol quitter Drake Milligan auditioning for America’s Got Talent

One contestant who quit American Idol is trying his hand again on a different reality competition series.

Drake Milligan quit American Idol in its 16th season, but he is back for a second chance and will audition for America’s Got Talent this season.

Who is Drake Milligan on America’s Got Talent?

Drake Milligan auditioned for American Idol in Season 16 and moved on. The fans seemed to love the Texan as he had a great voice and a wonderful performance.

However, the Elvis Presley impersonator quit the show abruptly and left fans missing him.

Now, he is giving his fans a second look as he appears on America’s Got Talent this season. While he is an Elvis impersonator, he always wanted to be a country music singer.

Here is a look at Drake’s American Idol audition, which saw the judges loving his performance.

Drake quit American Idol because he said he “wasn’t quite ready for that platform yet, and that it would be a better step for [him] to move to Nashville and focus on [his] music first.”

The good news is that Drake is coming back, and America’s Got Talent has released his audition online after his appearance on the show.

This time around, he talked more about being a country music singer, although he still lightly mentioned that he was an Elvis impersonator for a time. He said he wanted to “pave his own way” this time.

As for the performance, he had his band with him and sang an original song called Sounds Like Something I’d Do. It was a huge jump in quality, and while he was good on American Idol, he was great on America’s Got Talent.

“You’re like the new Elvis of country,” Howie Mandel said.

Where to find Drake Milligan on Instagram

Drake Milligan is on Instagram at @drakemilligan. He has over 15,000 followers and over 300 posts. In his bio, he mentions: “Texan. Country Music & The Outdoors.”

It also states he has a self-titled debut EP out now. Not only that, but as America’s Got Talent’s auditions play out, and before the live rounds start, Drake is on tour, with performances in North Carolina, St. Louis, Kansas City, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Detroit, and more.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.