American Idol champion releases new music before returning to show

Chayce Beckham performing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

On Sunday night’s American Idol episode, faces from the past will return to the hit singing reality series.

However, these former Idol singers will not be there to serve as mentors.

They will be showing up to sing live for the fans in attendance in the first live episode of the season.

One of these singers is Chayce Beckham, who won the show last season and just released his new EP on Friday, just two days before he returns to the American Idol stage.

Chayce Beckham releases his new EP

Chayce Beckham won American Idol last season and he already has new music to release to fans.

The best thing is that his new EP, Doin’ It Right, hit on Friday, just two days before he will return to the American Idol stage to perform in front of his fans once again.

This new EP has six songs on it, and it is his first release since he won American Idol last May.

He hasn’t been slacking though, as he went on tour with Jimmie Allen, a country music superstar who also has American Idol ties. Allen didn’t even make it to the voting rounds before his elimination in Season 10.

Despite that, Allen has won several awards in his career and is one of Idol’s biggest alumni. He made sure to give Chayce a chance to gain new fans on his recent tour.

These fans are getting a chance to hear his new songs, which include the previously released single Tell Me Twice and an autobiographical song called Doin’ It Right.

The other songs include the opening track Where the River Goes, the tearjerker I’ll Take the Bar, the ballad Talk to Me, and the high-energy closing song, Love to Burn.

Chayce Beckham ready to share new music with American Idol fans

“Since my season on American Idol, I’ve been busy in Nashville writing songs and touring,” Beckham said in a statement. “I tested these songs in front of live audiences last year, and now I’m so excited to have them recorded and ready for you to listen to.”

“I’m really proud of these songs, and I believe they not only tell my story, but they tell stories relatable to everyone going through everyday life.”

While it is not for sure, expect Chayce to possibly sing one of his new songs when he hits the American Idol stage on Sunday night.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.