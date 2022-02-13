American Idol winner going on tour with Dancing with the Stars celeb

Chayce Beckham on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Fans of reality TV and country music have a double-shot of goodness coming their way this year.

A former American Idol winner is getting a chance to tour with one of the hottest country music singers on the scene right now.

Not only that, but the country music star also happens to be one of the contestants on Dancing with the Stars most recent season.

Here is what you need to know.

Chayce Beckham touring with Jimmie Allen

Chayce Beckham is hitting the road in 2022 with Jimmie Allen for the huge country music tour.

Allen, who just won the CMA New Artist of the Year and the ACM New Male Artist of the Year, is touring all the way through the summer on his Down Home Tour 2022.

Chayce will tour with Allen on multiple tour dates. Also touring with Allen on the tour is Neon Union and Madeline Merlo.

Chayce won’t be at all the shows because he has his own solo tour going at the same time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jimmie Allen was also an American Idol contestant

Much like Chayce Beckham, Jimmie Allen tried his hand on American Idol as well.

While Chayce won the show when he was on it, Allen was eliminated before the live voting rounds. He also tried out for America’s Got Talent, but was eliminated during the preliminary auditions.

While performing on American Idol, Jimmie did meet Scotty McCreery, who won that 10th season, and that opened up the door for Allen to slip into the country music industry.

If there was any proof that these singing reality shows don’t always get it right, Jimmy Allen is that proof. He couldn’t even make it onto America’s Got Talent and went home early on American Idol.

He has since won two major country music awards and his first two singles, Best Shot and Make Me Want To, both went platinum.

Jimmie then made even more fans with his performance on Dancing with the Stars, where he was a fan favorite, but only finished seventh.

Chayce Beckham has a new song

As Chayce Beckham starts to tour with Jimmie Allen, he also has a new single that hit this month. He released Can’t Do Without Me with fellow artist Lindsay Ell.

Chayce Beckham & Lindsay Ell - Can't Do Without Me (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.