Amelia Fatsi shares acrobatic smooch with significant other

Amelia Fatsi has fully moved on from MAFS ex Bennett Kirschner as she shares public displays of affection with her new man Alexander Bayer.

While Amelia is more private than some MAFS stars on social media, she occasionally gives her followers a nice view of her life.

Amelia’s latest post was eye-catching as she planted an upside-down kiss on her significant other.

Amelia Fatsi gushes over Alexander Bayer while upside down

Amelia Fatsi took to her main Instagram page to share an impressive public display of affection with her partner Alexander Bayer.

Amelia and Alexander are surrounded by a stunning nature scene featuring icy mountains and a vast blue sky in the photo.

However, Amelia and Alexander’s pose garners the most attention.

For the unique photo, Alexander sits on the ground and holds an upside-down Amelia by the shoulders as she kisses him with her legs up in the air.

The pair looked blissful and relaxed in the image as Amelia showed off serious athleticism and core strength.

Further proving Amelia’s in sync with her man, the couple matched in cheetah print shorts for the picture.

The second slide of Amelia’s post showed a close-up of the two in the same acrobatic position.

Rather than planting a kiss, the pair looked into each other’s eyes and smiled.

Amelia captioned the post, “This fella,” with a sun emoji.

The sun has proven to be quite special to Amelia as she recently showed off her vocal talent in a cover song she dedicated to the sun.

Amelia Fatsi’s fans react to her striking photos

Amelia’s fans loved the photos and let the MAFS star know in her comment section. Meanwhile, other commenters still seemed puzzled that Amelia’s MAFS ex-husband Bennett Kirschner was no longer in the picture.

A follower commented, “WOOWWZZAAAA love this photo meals!”

One commenter wrote, “What happened with Bennett?” Another wrote, “Wait. What. Nooooo. Bennettttt.”

Another commenter expressed, “Glad you’re happy babes.”

One commenter teased Bennett and his quirky clothing items as they compared Amelia’s new man to her old one. The comment read, “Don’t think this one wears dresses.”

Amelia Fatsi certainly appears happy, in love, and fit with her current partner.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.