Amber Portwood donates 1000 face masks to local hospitals

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood is one of the reality television stars giving back. It has been revealed that Amber donated 1,000 masks to a local hospital in Indiana.

Amber lives in Indiana, one of the Midwest states that have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. She said that the first place she called was the Richmond State Hospital because she grew up just an hour away from it.

She called and asked what they needed most right now. Like many hospitals around the country, they desperately needed N-95 masks.

She donated about 1,000 masks to the hospital.

Amber hopes to help out more during the coronavirus pandemic

Amber said she was happy to be able to help. Additionally, she hopes to set up a GoFundMe account for more donations.

She admitted she feels a sense of guilt that she doesn’t have the means to donate more. This is what led her to think about opening a GoFundMe for her local hospitals.

She encouraged fans to donate if they are able.

Amber has also been updating her fans on how she’s been doing lately. She said she is practicing social distancing and that it comes naturally for her as an introvert.

Amber already stays home most of the time.

Amber also shared that her daughter Leah and son James are doing well. Leah is currently e-learning and doing great with it, Amber said.

Amber revealed that she is still talking to Dimitri, but he is at home in Belgium

To help her stay busy and keep her mental health in check, Amber said she likes to read books and write poems. She also said she is still talking to Dimitri.

This likely lifts her spirits too!

Dimitri was introduced via FaceTime on the latest episode of Teen Mom OG. In the episode, he was on his way to visit Leah in the states. Dimitri lives in Belgium, and the pair met on an online dating site.

As of right now, Dimitri is staying at home in Belgium.

It is great to hear that Amber and her children are doing well right now! Kudos to her for donating what she can to help those at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 87c on MTV.