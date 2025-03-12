Amber Portwood ‘asking to be fired’ as she threatens to cancel Teen Mom

Amber Portwood asserts she has the power to get Teen Mom off the air.

The 34-year-old MTV personality recently went live on social media and made bold claims.

Taking to TikTok — where she reportedly got banned after going on a tirade aimed at her ex, Gary Shirley — Amber boasted about “starting” the franchise and hinted that Teen Mom is on its way out.

“I think the show is getting canceled, you guys. Ha!” Amber said in the video, giggling and clapping with a smile.

“If it isn’t canceled, I’ll get it canceled,” she affirmed.

Amber stated that it’s because of her that Teen Mom OG took off when it debuted in 2009.

“Like, here’s the thing. This is what it is,” Amber told her followers. “I started this b****, and all these girls now are starting to, like, form into this ball of hatefulness.”

Amber told the current cast members that if they wanted to “take the show,” they should “take the reins.”

Teen Mom fans speculated that MTV fired Amber after her video went viral on social media.

Was Amber fired by MTV?

Sources close to Amber spoke with The US Sun and claimed, “Amber has not had any recent discussions with production about leaving the show. She has not been let go.”

Additionally, another insider dished to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and said that Amber has not been fired.

“To my knowledge, she has not been officially let go, though, but she’s basically asking to be fired, so it’s doubtful she will continue on,” the informant shared.

The production source also responded to Amber’s claims that Teen Mom is getting canceled, stating that the show is on hiatus and there’s no guarantee it will be picked up for another season.

“But we’ve heard absolutely nothing about it being canceled, so I have no clue what she means,” they reported, adding that Amber claiming that she could cancel the show is “ridiculous.”

Amber was asked not to attend the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2B reunion

While the future of the Teen Mom franchise is uncertain, it seems clear that Amber may, indeed, be on her way out at MTV.

A second source tells The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Amber was not invited to the Season 2B reunion.

Amber’s ex, Gary, and their daughter, Leah, attended the reunion.

“[Amber] didn’t ‘decline’ to go – she was not asked to go,” the source claims.

Amber’s absence from the reunion is allegedly due to Leah’s disinterest in her.

The source said that if Amber had attended the reunion, Leah wouldn’t have been able to “be open” in her mother’s presence.

They added, “Although it doesn’t always seem like it, [production] will always protect or give priority to the kids’ needs over the other cast members’.”

A fellow Teen Mom cast member accused Amber of using Leah to get paid

This season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Gary Shirley revealed that Amber had only seen their daughter four times in the past year.

While most of Amber’s castmates have remained hush-hush on the topic, Taylor Selfridge spoke out on social media.

In the comments section of a post, as shared by @teenmomshaderoom__, a Teen Mom viewer wrote, “I want to know how many of those four days was due to filming.”

According to Taylor, Amber’s main concern was getting a paycheck from MTV.

“4 times so she can get paid pls,” Taylor wrote.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.