Amani Randall flaunts her bold maternity style in revealing dress

Amani Randall continues to be stunning and stylish while pregnant. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 11 star, Amani Randall has always been stylish, and her maternity wear is no exception.

Recently, Amani and her equally fashion-forward husband Woody Randall attended an event where the couple showed off their bold style and beautiful love.

Amani Randall bares her baby bump and glows in sheer dress

Amani and Woody showed up and showed out at an event in Culture Park in New Orleans.

Woody shared photos and videos that captured the beloved MAFS couple’s eye-catching style.

In a photo, Amani and Woody posed in front of a greenery backdrop while holding hands.

Amani stunned in a sheer black maxi dress with black undergarments that showed off her glowing body and baby bump.

Amani accessorized the look with delicate jewelry, a watch, and black sunglasses.

Most notably, Amani added a major pop of color to the look by posing in a vibrant floral headdress filled with pink, white, orange, and yellow flowers.

Amani’s makeup looked flawless with crystal clear skin and deep pink lipstick. She wore her hair in long faux locs.

Woody rocked his stand-out style in a black and white patterned blazer with a black lapel, white collared undershirt, black pants, and black and white shoes to tie the look together.

Similar to Amani, Woody wore a pair of black sunglasses.

Woody captioned the post with a quote from Alexandre McQueen about fashion, writing, “Champagne Classic ‘Fashion should be a form of escapism, and not a form of imprisonment’ – Alexander McQueen.”

Woody and Amani dance together at Champagne Classic 2022

At the Champagne Classic event, Woody also shared an adorable video of him and Amani showering one another with affection as they danced together in their stylish attire.

In the video, Woody lovingly rubs Amani’s belly as they dance, and the couple appears to be as happy and in love as ever.

Woody included a sweet caption along with the post, writing, “Monday Message ‘They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: Someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.”

Woody’s posts were met with love from MAFS stars and MAFS fans, who are always happy to see Woody and Amani living their best life together.

With March coming to an end, Amani and Woody only have a few more months before Amani gives birth, as the couple’s baby is due this June 2022.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.