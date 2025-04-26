Amani Jlassi shares nose job pics 3 months post-op: ‘I advise against rhinoplasty’

90 Day Fiancé newcomer Amani Jlassi has opened up about getting a nose job.

The Tunisian native has admittedly gone under the knife for several cosmetic surgeries.

Her latest procedure, a rhinoplasty, commonly called a nose job, was performed three months ago.

Amani shared photos on her Instagram Story showing how much her nose has changed in two months.

In her before photo, Amani posed for a pic taken three weeks post-rhinoplasty.

Three months after the surgery, Amani posted an updated after pic.

In the top caption, Amani wrote, “So this is crazy what 2 months can do.”

In her bottom caption, Amani explained what changed between the two photos.

“Side by side comparison: tip dropped a little, face looking more like myself,” she wrote.

Amani might be unhappy with her surgery

Amani Jlassi also implied that she’s unhappy with her decision to have a nose job.

“Bottom line be patient every month is big milestone,” she wrote. “Its LONG process its why i advise AGAINST Rhinoplasty and try to educate.”

In a subsequent Story slide, Amani recorded herself riding in the car.

“3 months post op,” she wrote in the caption. “Hate the healing process. Working on loving myself a little more every day. Love your natural beautiful noses for me.

Amani shared side-by-side pics taken three weeks and then three months post-op. Pic credit: @theamanijlassi/Instagram

Amani gets real about having plastic surgery

As Amani has shared in her “Being Real with Amani” Instagram Reels, she is no stranger to plastic surgery.

She has undergone two breast augmentations (implants and then a lift), liposuction, buccal fat removal, mid-cheek bone lift, fox-eye surgery, eyebrow lift, and upper blepharoplasty.

She’s also taken weight-loss medication, which she says gave her “Ozempic face” while filming Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Amani told her Instagram followers that she took semaglutide six months before filming 90 Day Fiancé, and it made her “really sick.”

Amani said that if she even smelled food, she became sick and could no longer ingest alcohol. She became “sick and weak” after her injections, but then “ate like an animal” as the injections wore off.

She confessed that she regrets all of the surgeries on her face. She added that she didn’t need a nose job because her nose was “perfectly fine.”

Amani admits she’s ‘really afraid’ of getting old

Amani became obsessed with staring at “perfect images” on social media and comparing herself to them.

“I hate to admit it, but I’m really afraid of getting old,” Amani told her followers in a March 17 Reel. “And that is why I think these surgeries fix something that is inevitable, but it really doesn’t fix it. It’s just temporary.”

Amani hopes to educate her followers by providing them with the pros and cons of cosmetic procedures.

“This hasn’t been an easy road. There’s been trial and error, moments of doubt, and a lot of learning along the way,” she admitted. “But what I’ve realized is that taking care of yourself — whether it’s through lifestyle changes, medical support, or just being honest about the struggles — isn’t something to be ashamed of.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.