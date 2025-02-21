90 Day Fiance newbie Amani accuses Sophie Sierra of lying about BBL and ‘ripping off’ her fans

Sophie Sierra has made some bold accusations in recent weeks, and now, the tables have turned.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star recently spoke out, accusing her estranged husband, Rob Warne, of physically abusing her and cheating on her with a man.

Since going public with her allegations, Sophie has turned her focus to her weight-loss journey.

Sophie launched a line of waist trainers online, which she credits with helping her sculpt her trim waistline and hourglass curves.

However, 90 Day Fiance newcomer Amani Jlassi is lashing out, claiming that Sophie is lying about how she achieved her new-and-improved physique.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Amani took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, re-sharing one of Sophie’s recent posts and slamming her British castmate.

Amani Jlassi thinks Sophie Sierra lied about getting plastic surgery

“I swear I try to keep my mouth shut but I can’t!” Amani began.

The Tunisian native went on to claim that Sophie lied about how she transformed her figure.

Amani claims that Sophie underwent plastic surgery, including a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and liposuction, rather than working hard in the gym, altering her diet, and using a waist trainer to “snatch” her waist.

“Why can’t you be transparent to your followers that you got BBL? Which includes lipo 360,” Amani continued.

Amani put Sophie on blast in her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @theamanijlassi/Instagram

As Amani wrote, wearing a corset is recommended during recovery from a BBL and lipo 360.

“And yes the gym and diet are to maintain results,” she added. “No f**king corset on its own will give people her results.”

Once Sophie discovered that Amani was smack-talking her online, she took to her own Instagram Story to fire back.

Sophie says Amani is using her name to get more Instagram followers

Sophie wrote that Amani was using her name for “clout,” and told her not to bring down another woman in order to get more followers.

Sophie told Amani not to worry about other women’s bodies, adding, “I hope you heal.”

The back-and-forth continued this time with Amani claiming that Sophie has a “terrible reputation” among females in the Austin, Texas, area.

Amani issues a threat to Sophie: ‘Don’t let me drag your name’

Amani threatened to “drag” Sophie’s name by telling people stories about her that would seemingly defame her character.

Amani ended her rant with one last slide, writing that her tirade was “bigger than Sophie or her body.”

Amani didn’t back down after slamming Sophie online. Pic credit: @theamanijlassi/Instagram

“It’s time to put an end to fake influencing and ripping off the fans who are paying your bills,” Amani wrote, noting that she is using her platform to stand “unapologetically” for what she believes in.

Amani is part of the first 90 Day Fiance throuple

90 Day Fiance viewers were just introduced to Amani last Sunday during the Season 11 premiere, and already she’s making waves.

Amani and her husband, Matt, have one of the most unique storylines in 90 Day Fiance history because they’re the first polyamorous couple to join the show.

Their girlfriend, Any, lives in Mexico. So, to get her to the US, Amani and Matt are considering getting legally divorced.

The plan is that one of them could then bring Any to the US on a K-1 visa, and they can live as a throuple.

The idea of getting a divorce shocked their friends, but as Amani and Matt see it, their relationship won’t change; it’ll only enhance their three-way romance.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.