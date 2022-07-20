Alyssa Ellman shares the biggest lesson she learned after Married at First Sight

Alyssa Ellman had a brief marriage and swift divorce on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14, where she quickly rubbed viewers the wrong way.

Alyssa’s cold behavior towards her husband, Chris Collette, and her constant and ironic declaration that she’s a “good person” led her to face lots of backlash.

Along with gaining many critics, Alyssa also gained fans who still support and engage with her after the show has wrapped.

Recently, Alyssa acknowledged that she has a lot of new followers and wanted to give her new audience a chance to ask her questions.

Some questions that Alyssa received were MAFS-related.

One fan wanted to know what Alyssa learned after the MAFS experience, and Alyssa kept her answer straight to the point.

Alyssa Ellman reveals what Married at First Sight taught her

Alyssa took to her Instagram stories to open herself up for questions.

The MAFS star wrote, “Have a lot of new followers this week! Ask away!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

One fan wanted to know, “What was the biggest lesson you learned through the MAFS experience?”

Alyssa responded by sharing a photo of herself in her wedding dress surrounded by a green screen and confetti.

Alyssa shared what she learned by writing, “Don’t go on tv shows,” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman had rocky Married at First Sight experience

Alyssa Ellman’s TV debut didn’t bode well for her as she gained lots of critics and a divorce.

Alyssa was matched with Chris Collette, to who she was immediately unattracted when walking down the aisle on her wedding day.

After speaking with Chris’ friends at the wedding, Alyssa became adamant that Chris was not the one for her.

In an unprecedented moment, Alyssa became the first person on Married at First Sight not to spend the wedding night with her husband.

Despite Alyssa never wanting to be near Chris, she still went on the honeymoon and bonded with the other MAFS wives, apart from Lindsey Georgoulis.

Chris tried to connect with Alyssa during the honeymoon, but she was not interested and even pitched the idea that they take turns staying in the apartment they were supposed to live in as a married couple.

When Chris realized that Alyssa had no intention of making their marriage work, he chose to get a divorce, and the pair went their separate ways shortly after the honeymoon.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.