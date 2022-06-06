Alyssa Ellman poses with cops, teases being ‘arrested’

Alyssa Ellman continues to reference being a “good person.” Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman has been active on social media since finally being able to make her accounts public.

Recently, Alyssa Ellman posed with a pair of cops after having been vocal about her support of the police on Married at First Sight Season 14.

Again referencing being a “good person,” Alyssa joked about getting arrested.

Alyssa Ellman wears a cowboy hat with cops

Alyssa Ellman took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself sandwiched between two police officers.

The cops and Alyssa were all smiles in the pic as they posed outdoors.

Alyssa channeled her inner cowgirl in a pair of cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. She also wore an orange tank and ripped daisy dukes showing off her legs.

Alyssa wrote below the photo, “Getting arrested for being a good person,” with a peace sign emoji.



On Married at First Sight Season 14, Alyssa’s catchphrase was “I’m a good person,” and fans found the phrase ironic, considering Alyssa was exhibiting mean and rude behavior on the show.

However, Alyssa now appears to be trying to trademark the phrase as she brings it up often on social media.

Alyssa’s police support and love for the western aesthetic were displayed in the photo. MAFS viewers will recall that Alyssa was deeply disappointed that she wasn’t matched with more of a “cowboy” by the experts. She also took issue with her and ex-husband Chris Collette seemingly not having the same values regarding certain social justice issues and who they support online.

Alyssa Ellman claps back at a critic

Alyssa was one of the least liked members of Married at First Sight Season 14 and the franchise as a whole, and many of her critics continue to condemn her on social media.

Now that the Boston cast has been able to go public with their social media accounts, Alyssa has been able to clap back at critics.

Alyssa took to her Instagram stories and shared a DM she received from someone who wrote, “Legit no one cares,” in reaction to one of Alyssa’s polls.



Alyssa replied, “It’s weird that you’re following me though, so obviously you do care Rick. Have a blessed Sunday.”

While Alyssa does not have a large fan base, she did manage to build solid friendships amongst her fellow MAFS Season 14 cast members.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.