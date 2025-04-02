Allen Slovick’s girlfriend declares her love for the MAFS star

Viewers love a happy ending, and if there’s one person on Season 18 of Married at First Sight who deserved that, it was Allen Slovick.

Despite getting his heart broken on the show, Allen is admittedly living the dream with his new girlfriend.

In a social media post, she recently declared her love for the MAFS star and asked fans to respect their relationship.

Allen also gushed over the new romance during his first interview since the season ended.

He joined castmate Michelle Tomblin, who also experienced a painful betrayal when their spouses cheated.

The jilted twosome formed a close bond since the cheating scandal blew up, and a year later, they’ve remained close friends.

Allen Slovick gushes over his girlfriend in a new interview

Allen has moved on from the messy cheating scandal between David and Madison, admitting during an interview that “everything happens for a reason.”

He revealed that he met his now girlfriend after the reunion, and their relationship is going strong.

“I ended up meeting, you know, my future wifey,” he declared on the What’s the Reality podcast. “Life has become the dream that I never thought would happen.”

When asked if they’re in love, Allen responded, “Very much.”

Based on how things have turned out, Allen has let go of the betrayal he experienced with Madison.

“When I signed up for Married at First Sight, it didn’t end up what I thought,” confessed Allen, who said his inspirations from the show were Season 1 alums Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis.

However, the Season 18 groom is convinced the MAFS experience prepared him for his current relationship.

“The woman I’m with now, if I had met her six months or a year earlier, we would not have been ready for each other,” he affirmed.

“It didn’t turn out as intended; however, it turned out how it should have happened.”

Allen’s girlfriend gushes over the MAFS star.

This time, Allen is not in a one-sided romance, and his girlfriend is just as excited about their relationship as he is.

The blonde beauty, who goes by the name Miss Adams on social media, is gushing over her MAFS beau — publicly declaring her feelings online.

She posted a PDA photo on her Instagram Story that showed her and Allen kissing over cocktails.

Allen Slovick and his new girlfriend. Pic credit: @miss_adams/Instagram

“Excited to share my life with @allen_slovick and our love with his fans 🥰❤️,” she wrote. “We ask to please be respectful to us and our relationship.”

Check out Allen Slovick and Michelle Tomblin’s interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.