Allen Slovick hired a matchmaker before MAFS casting

The Married at First Sight cast is spilling the tea about their lives now that the show is over.

Most recently, Allen Slovick shared details about his dating life before joining the Season 18 cast.

Allen was ready to settle down, and at one point, he hired a matchmaker to help him find his perfect partner.

That didn’t work out, and he signed up for MAFS when the show landed in Chicago.

As viewers know, the experts matched him with Madison Myers, and unfortunately for Allen, that was a match made in hell.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He was caught up in the show’s first cheating scandal/couples swap when Madison went rogue and started a romance with Michelle Tomblin’s husband, David Trimble.

Allen Slovick hired a matchmaker before his MAFS casting

Allen was a guest on The Conner’s Couch and shared details about his dating life before he joined the show.

The Season 18 groom admitted that dating in Chicago was challenging because “you can be taken advantage of in certain environments.”

To avoid that, Allen sought professional help, admitting, “I hired a matchmaker before the show.”

Hosts Joe and Zar applauded the MAFS star for taking that step, noting that it shows he was intentional about finding a partner.

“That’s exactly why I did it; it’s because you know there’s intent,” Allen responded, adding that he’s not into casual dating.

“The key to what makes me happy is genuine connection,” he confessed.

Allen admits he was clueless about Madison and David

During the interview, Allen also discussed the biggest bombshell to come out of the season: David and Madison’s relationship.

David’s wife, Michelle, was the one who started putting the pieces together that something was going on between the cheating duo.

Meanwhile, Allen was asked if he had any inkling that his wife was having an affair with David early in the process, and he admitted to being clueless.

“No!” admitted the 36-year-old. “The only thing that I felt was just disinterest.”

Allen said he urged Madison to let him know if he was wasting his time and effort in their marriage.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and he was shocked when the duo confessed their feelings for each other during the couple’s retreat.

That’s when things started to add up for Allen, but at the time, he wasn’t thinking about his wife being interested in another cast member.

“It just didn’t register to me,” said Allen, adding, “It is what it is.”

Check out Allen Slovick’s interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.