Alina needs help with her self-esteem and she’s asking 90 Day Fiance fans for tips

Alina is working on improving her self-esteem, and she looked to fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for advice.

The 22-year-old Novosibirsk, Russia native, met Steven Johnston, a 25-year-old Mormon from Utah, on a language-learning app.

The BYU Pathway college student is also a digital illustrator and avid traveler who dabbles in makeup art.

90 Day Fiance viewers have questioned why Alina chose to be with Steven, given his quirky demeanor and questionable logic at times.

Given her sweet nature, artistic talent, and natural beauty, her fans might be wondering why she would be asking for advice about her self-esteem.

The Russian beauty took to social media to get advice from her fans and other cast members from The Other Way about improving the way she feels about herself.

Alina asks 90 Day Fiance fans for advice to improve her self-esteeem

Alina shared a pic of herself on Instagram along with a caption that asked her followers, “What is the best advice for a person who is working on his/her self-esteem?”

Most of Alina’s followers were happy to answer her question and offer their suggestions, but it was comments from two of her 90 Day Fiance castmates that drew the most attention.

Cast members from The Other Way offer Alina suggestions

Kenny Niedermeier from The Other Way offered his simple yet practical advice to Alina in his comment, which read, “Be yourself!!! Live your life as YOU see fit. ❤”

Alina showed her appreciation for Kenny’s advice and replied, “@kenneth_90day I love it!😍”

Another one of Alina’s castmates from The Other Way, Ariela Weinberg, had some advice for her that came in the form of a witty comment.

“Avoid reality TV at all costs 😂😂😂❤️” Ariela jokingly told Alina.

Pic credit: @alina.otherway/Instagram

Alina appreciated the humor and replied, “@arieladanielle haha I’m afraid it’s too late😂😂😂”

Alina doesn’t mention Steven much on her personal Instagram account, and it’s unclear whether their relationship stood the test of time.

The Other Way has shown viewers that Alina and Steven might not be the greatest match.

Some viewers feel that Alina is too immature to get married, while others think Steven is gaslighting Alina.

When Alina recently shared an artful selfie of her makeup skills on Instagram, she seemed to throw shade at Steven for not appreciating her talent.

However, her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members came to her defense and complimented her makeup application skills.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.