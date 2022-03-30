Alina Kozhevnikova shares no-makeup selfie with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans got a glimpse of Alina Kozhevnikova without makeup. Pic credit: TLC

Alina Kozhevnikova may have been fired from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days for her past racist and offensive social media posts, but she still has a presence on social platforms and has followers.

Recently, Alina shared a no-makeup selfie on Instagram that gave an up-close and clear picture of her natural skin and face.

The former 90 Day star often shares risque videos or pictures of her burlesque dancing passion where her hair and makeup are done up, so a post without makeup is rare for Alina to post.

Alina, who is a little person, only captured her face in the selfie where she was wearing glasses.

Alina used her Instagram platform to share a close-up picture of her face without makeup. What prompted the bold selfie is unclear other than to show off her confidence.

In the photo, Alina wore glasses and her skin looked natural. She was wearing a bright pink fuzzy jacket that could be seen in the photo as well.

She wrote a caption over the image that said, “No makeup kind of day (for now lol).”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Mike Berk also shared past racist and offensive posts

Alina was not the only Before the 90 Days cast member to draw serious criticism and backlash for racist and offensive posts this season. Mike Berk has been outcasted in the 90 Day community for his perpetuation of problematic prejudicial posts in the past.

Mike has not faced the same consequences as Alina and has continued to appear on the show, although his racist posts did not surface at the same time Alina’s did.

However, Before the 90 Days viewers have been showing Mike no mercy online and recently bashed him for a post he made about his mental health.

Another past Before the 90 Days cast member, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, was also fired from the network after she admitted to sending racist messages to her then-husband Usman Umar.

Lisa was edited out of the Tell All for Season 4 of Before the 90 Days and has since spoken out about the unfairness of her firing versus the pass that it seemed like Alina was getting before word of her firing was official.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.