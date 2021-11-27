Upcoming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Alina shares clip of burlesque performance

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer Alina Kasha shared a clip of her burlesque performance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans are highly anticipating the premiere of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days and upcoming cast member Alina Kasha has dropped a clip of a burlesque performance she did ahead of her appearance.

The 27-year-old hails from Russia and will be on the show alongside 28-year-old Caleb who is from Arizona. Alina is a little person who has trouble standing or walking for long periods of time and frequently relies on a wheelchair.

Alina has not let her condition stop her from pursuing her artistic side as a burlesque dancer and singer. Alina already has a robust following on Instagram where she loves to show off her outfits, makeup, and travel alongside her work as a performer.

Alina Kasha posted a clip of her burlesque performance ahead of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere

Alina shared a 21-second clip of her performance as part of a burlesque group. In the video, she is looking sultry and singing in English.

In the caption, she wrote, “We have a wonderful expression in Russia: a little bit of something good is enough. So here’s a short snippet of my upcoming burlesque performance with @ladies.of.burlesque!”

She continued, “Ok, to be honest, I’d post more but then it’ll be some major giveaways of unexpected twists. So make sure you come to ‘Starlets of Burlesque’ show on Jan 15th in Moscow to see the whole thing live.”

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is going to bring the drama

From language barriers, misunderstandings, awkward situations, desperation, secret pasts, and explosive fights, the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is going to bring all the drama viewers are looking for.

Season 4 of Before the 90 Days aired from late February to early June of 2020, so 90 Day fans have had to wait quite a while for a new season that features all-new cast members.

Viewers will get to judge who is mismatched, who has too many issues to overcome, who is right for each other, and who might be stereotypically in the relationship for the green card.

Fans of the show can also look forward to all the social media opinions and drama that comes as new seasons air.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.