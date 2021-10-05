Alina clapped back at a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer who thinks Steven kicked a dog

Alina defended Steven against a critic who was bashing him for allegedly kicking a dog. Pic credit: TLC

Alina got into it with a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer who believes that Steven kicked a dog during the latest episode. Alina defended Steven against the critic who was also throwing shade at Alina for her relationship with Steven.

The controversial back and forth between Alina and the critic took place on a recent picture on Alina’s Instagram page.

The scene in question happened during Alina and Steven’s first scene of episode 6 where they sat down at a bench and were accosted by several dogs before Steven shooed them away with his foot.

Alina defended Steven Johnston against a The Other Way viewer who thinks Steven kicked a dog last episode

Alina posted a picture of herself to Instagram with the caption, “Live it limitless.”

It was on this photo that one disgruntled The Other Way viewer laid into her for their take on Steven’s actions with the dogs.

The critic exclaimed, “Yes and without a man who kicks dogs in Turkey. You are better than him!”

Alina defended, “he didn’t kick anyone :).”

The critic continued their argument, “He literally put his foot on that dog’s butt. I rewound it on Discovery+ today. Unacceptable. Decent people don’t treat animals that way. Would you be ok having him do that to you?”

Alina replied, “people like to exaggerate, especially the actions of people that they don’t like :) this is what you are doing now.”

Alina got into it with a follower. Pic credit: @alina.otherway/Instagram

The critic clapped back at Alina’s point and said, “ok so I was mistaken about you too I guess. It’s not an exaggeration when it is caught on camera. I will be happy to tag you. Go ahead and bury your head in the sand though. Seems like you are good at ignoring warning signs, even when your mother and friends tell you he’s not acting right. Ugh. I feel really sorry for you.”

A supporter of Alina jumped in and responded to the critic by saying, “He had his foot on a dogs butt!!! OMG!!!!! Lady, get some metal health advice from a professional. This ain’t no abuse. Enjoy your block.”

Alina finished the ordeal with, “@capable_people2021 This is her finest hour, let her enjoy the imaginary sense of superiority :).”

The conversation continued between Alina and her critic. Pic credit: @alina.otherway/Instagram

Many The Other Way viewers do not like Steven Johnston at this point

Steven has rubbed many The Other Way viewers the wrong because of his perceived hypocritical treatment of Alina. They think the fact that he is not a virgin but expects Alina to be is problematic.

Other viewers find him to be creepy because of his mannerisms and attitude towards not thinking he can’t stop himself from having sex with Alina if they live together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.